EUR/USD keeps the sideline trade unchanged – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group remain neutral on EUR/USD for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “EUR traded sideways between 1.1251 and 1.1284 yesterday, a narrower range than our expected 1.1245/1.1290. The quiet price action offers no fresh clue and further sideway trading is expected, albeit likely at a lower range of 1.1240/1.1280”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “EUR did not do much last Friday, dipping to 1.1236 before recovering to end the day slightly higher at 1.1269 (+0.15%). For now, we continue to hold the same view from last Thursday (11 Jul, spot at 1.1255) wherein EUR is expected to trade sideways between 1.1200 and 1.1310. At this stage, there is no early indication on which side of the range is more ‘vulnerable’.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
