EUR/USD keeps the positive phase intact – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD still faces a tough resistance at the 1.2185 level in the near-term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that EUR ‘could drift lower to 1.2050’. EUR subsequently dipped to 1.2054 before lifting off during NY session and surged to 1.2134. In view of the strong momentum, EUR could continue to advance even though overbought conditions suggest that the next major resistance at 1.2185 is likely out of reach (there is a relatively strong resistance at 1.2145). Support is at 1.2110 followed by 1.2085.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a positive view in EUR since the start of the month. In our latest narrative from Tuesday (27 Apr, spot at 1.2080), we highlighted that ‘as long as EUR does not break 1.2020, the positive phase is deemed intact’. We added, ‘the next resistance levels above 1.2115 are at 1.2145 and 1.2185’. EUR surged past 1.2115 during NY session and from here, a break of 1.2145 would not be surprising. However, in view of the overbought conditions, EUR may find it hard to break 1.2185. On the downside, a breach of 1.2050 (‘strong support’ level previously at 1.2020) would indicate that the positive phase has come to an end.’
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Retreats above 1.21 on US dollar bounce, German HICP, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 following its run-up to fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.
EUR/USD: Retreats above 1.21 on US dollar bounce, German HICP, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 following its run-up to fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.
Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC
The US economy is improving by leaps and bounds. Covid cases are in steep decline. Payrolls added almost one million jobs in March. Layoffs dropped 200,000 in the last two weeks.. Help wanted signs are sprouting like spring crocuses.