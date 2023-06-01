EUR/USD keeps the bid bias unchanged above 1.0700, looks at US ISM

- EUR/USD quickly reverses the post-ADP knee-jerk.
- US ADP report surprised to the upside in May.
- ISM Manufacturing takes centre stage later in the session.
The broad-based upbeat mood in the risk complex motivates EUR/USD to reclaim the area above the 1.0700 barrier on Thursday.
EUR/USD appears supported near 1.0630
EUR/USD manages to reverse a sharp weekly pullback to the 1.0630 region on Wednesday amidst the renewed downside pressure in the greenback, which in turn appears propped up by now rising expectations of a Fed’s pause at the June gathering.
The latter appears reinforced by comments from Fed’s Harker and Jefferson late on Wednesday, although firmer-than-expected results from the US labour market earlier on Thursday could put that idea to the test soon.
Extra support for the single currency emerges after ECB speakers – Lagarde, Kazaks, Rehn – who advocated for the continuation of the tightening bias in a context of sticky inflation.
Speaking about inflation, flash CPI for the broader Euroland saw prices gain 6.1% YoY in May and 5.3% from the Core print. Despite disinflationary pressures remained in place in May, the CPI still runs well above the ECB’s 2% goal.
In the US, the ADP report showed the US private sector added 278K jobs during last month and Initial Claims increased by 232K in the week ended on May 26th. Later in the NA session, the ISM Manufacturing will be in the centre of the debate seconded by Construction Spending and the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI.
What to look for around EUR
The sell-off in EUR/USD seems to have met some initial contention around the 1.0630 region, or 2-month lows, so far this week.
In the meantime, the pair’s price action is expected to closely mirror the behaviour of the US Dollar and will likely be impacted by any differences in approach between the Fed and the ECB with regards to their plans for adjusting interest rates.
Moving forward, hawkish ECB speak continues to favour further rate hikes, although this view appears to be in contrast to some loss of momentum in economic fundamentals in the region.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Retail Sales/Final Manufacturing PMI, EMU Final Manufacturing PMI, Flash Inflation Rate, ECB Lagarde, ECB Accounts (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle in June and July (and September?). Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.16% at 1.0705 and a break above 1.0811 (100-day SMA) would target 1.0883 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.1000 (round level). On the downside, initial contention comes at 1.0635 (monthly low May 31) seconded by 1.0516 (low March 15) and finally 1.0481 (2023 low January 6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh daily highs above 1.0700
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed to a fresh daily high above 1.0720 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Despite the upbeat ADP employment data, the downward revision to Unit Labor Costs for the first quarter triggered a fresh leg of USD selloff, boosting the pair.
GBP/USD tests 1.2500 as USD continues to weaken
GBP/USD has extended its daily rebound toward 1.2500 in the American session. The US Dollar continues to weaken against its rivals as soft wage inflation data feed into expectations for a pause in Federal Reserve rate hikes at the upcoming policy meeting.
Gold climbs above $1,970 as US yields extend slide
Gold price climbed above $1,970 in the American session on Thursday. Following weak wage inflation data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 3.6%, fuelling XAU/USD's daily rally.
XRP unlocks tokens worth $500 million as SEC vs. Ripple verdict looms
Ripple, the cross-border payment remittance giant, has unlocked a total of 1 billion XRP tokens from escrow on Thursday. This unlock is a part of the scheduled monthly distribution strategy of the XRP token.
LCID sheds 13% with $3 billion share sale
Lucid Group (LCID), the maker of the Lucid Air luxury electric sedan, surprised shareholders late Wednesday when it announced that it would raise $3 billion in new common stock.