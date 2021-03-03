EUR/USD is under selling pressure, 1.2000 figure at risk

The EUR/USD pair reached 1.2112 but is quickly retreating, with the dollar once again founding demand amid higher government bond yields. Euro/dollar was last seen trading in the 1.2050 price zone, poised to extend its decline, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik, briefs.
See: EUR/USD to strengthen with vaccine rollout in the second quarter – CIBC
Key quotes
“Markit published the February final Services PMIs for the euro area, which showed that output in the sector remained in contraction territory, declining for the sixth consecutive month. The German index was downwardly revised to 45.7, although the final EU figure printed at 45.7, slightly better than previously estimated.”
“The US has just published the ADP survey on private jobs creation. The report showed that 117K positions were added in February, below the expected 177K. January reading was upwardly revised to 195K from 174K. Markit will also publish the US Services PMI, foreseen at 58.9, while the country will release the official ISM services index, expected at 58.7.”
“Further declines are to be expected on a break below 1.2015, the immediate support.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.2050 as dollar rises across the board
EUR/USD is back in the red, trading below 1.21 as the dollar gains ground/ The ECB reportedly sees no need for action on bond yields. Eurozone Services PMIs met expectations. US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls missed with 117K. The ISM Services PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD edges higher as Sunak presents UK budget
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.40, paring previous losses as UK Chancellor Sunak presents a new budget that includes an extension to the furlough scheme, tax holidays, and other measures to support the economy. US yields and data are eyed.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725-20 region
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The risk-on mood was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven commodity. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the selling bias.
Cardano: Screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano is trading at the apex of a descending triangle, hinting at a 28% breakdown to $0.84. The parabolic SAR points highlight the hovering overhead pressure. The upward movement is likely to be hampered at $1.26, as illustrated by the IOMAP model.
US Dollar Index: Upside remains capped by 91.60
DXY failed to move further north of the 91.00 mark on a more serious note on Wednesday, retreating to the negative territory after clinching multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band.