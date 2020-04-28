- EUR/USD moves higher as risk sentiment gains traction.
- The dollar looks offered and drops to multi-day lows.
- Unemployment in Spain surpasses the 14% mark in Q1.
The continuation of the better mood in the risk complex is pushing EUR/USD to fresh weekly highs in the vicinity of 1.0880 on “turnaround” Tuesday.
EUR/USD focused on risk, data
EUR/USD is up for the third session in a row on Tuesday, managing well to keep the buying bias unchanged following last week’s monthly lows in the proximity of 1.0730.
Indeed, the greenback keeps correcting lower in the first half of the week, fading the earlier surpass of the key mark at 100.00 the figure and now receding to the 99.60 zone, or 2-week lows, always against the backdrop of the improved sentiment in the risk-associated universe as well as month-end flows.
Data wise in Euroland, Spanish unemployment rose to 14.4% during the January-march period, showing the initial impact of the coronavirus outbreak in the domestic labour market, which is forecasted to deteriorate (much) further in the next couple of months.
Across the pond, investors’ attention will be on the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence gauge and advanced Trade Balance results.
What to look for around EUR
The euro extends the recovery from recent lows and is now targeting the 1.09 area in a context dominated by USD-bears. As always, developments from the coronavirus and its impact on the economy are expected to keep ruling the sentiment in the global markets for the time being, while optimism on a gradual re-start of the economic activity in some members of the bloc has given extra oxygen to the single currency as of late. On the more macro view, the single currency is expected to remain under scrutiny in the next periods in light of the forecasted contraction in the economy of the region in the first half of the year, relegating hopes of a strong recovery to Q3 and/or Q4.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.52% at 1.0884 and a break above 1.0944 (55-day SMA) would target 1.0990 (weekly/monthly high Apr.15) en route to 1.1038 (200-day SMA). On the flip side, immediate contention is located at 1.0814 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) seconded by 1.0727 (weekly low Apr.24) and finally 1.0635 (2020 low Mar.23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves higher amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850 as the market mood improves. Spain and France are set to present lockdown easing measures and US consumer confidence is eyed. Tension is mounting ahead of central bank action.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2450 as Johnson contemplates the next steps
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2450, advancing. PM Johnson is contemplating the next steps in the battle against coronavirus amid improving statistics. US Consumer Confidence is due out later on.
Old town road to the crypto moon
The crypto market is at a crossroads that will determine the path to new historic highs. Ambiguity at a technical level is absolute and the market does not have much time to choose the way forward. Sentiment indicators remain at high-fear levels.
Gold erases majority of early losses, trades above $1,700
With risk-on flows continuing to dominate the financial markets for the second straight day on Tuesday, the precious metal struggled to find demand and dropped to its lowest level in a week at $1,692.
WTI: Bulls continue to guard $10 mark, still down 15% ahead of API
WTI (June futures on Nymex) has come under fresh selling pressure in the European session, as the bears now look to test the contract low of $6.55 on a break below the $10 psychological level.