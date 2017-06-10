EUR/USD in fresh lows near 1.1680 on US payrolls

EUR/USD in fresh lows near 1.1680 on US payrollsBy Pablo Piovano
The selling interest is now resuming around the shared currency, sending EUR/USD to the area of daily lows near 1.1680.
EUR/USD offered after US data
Spot met fresh selling orders after the US economy lost -33K jobs during September vs. 90K initially forecasted, although much lower than August’s 169K (revised from 156K).
In addition, the US jobless rate dropped to 4.2%, bettering consensus, while critical average hourly earnings – a proxy for wage inflation – rose at a monthly 0.5%, surprising to the upside.
In the meantime, the pair remains under pressure amidst the recent regional headlines from Spain, USD-supportive Fedspeak and recent comments by ECB board members, showing some concerns over the rapid appreciation of the exchange rate.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is down 0.32% at 1.1673 and a break below 1.1662 (low Aug.17) would target 1.1595 (100-day sma). On the other hand, the next up barrier emerges at 1.1764 (10-day sma) followed by 1.1833 (55-day sma) and finally 1.1861 (21-day sma).
