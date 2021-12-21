EUR/USD in consolidation mode just under 1.1300 as volumes decline pre-year’s end

- EUR/USD has been moving sideways in thin ranges just under 1.1300 and close to its 21DMA.
- Volumes are thinning ahead of Christmas/year-end holidays and are unlikely to pick up until January.
- Analysts do not expect EUR/USD to break out of 1.1250-1.1350ish ranges in the coming sessions.
Despite a broader turn-around in risk appetite on Tuesday, as US and European equities make good progress in recouping some of Monday’s risk-off fuelled losses, EUR/USD is trading in a highly subdued fashion. The pair seems content to amble within tight ranges on either side of its 21-day moving average around 1.1285, which seems to be acting as a magnet. At current levels just under 1.1290, the pair is trading with modest gains of about 0.1% on the day, though has been unable on Tuesday to test Monday’s 1.13037 highs, as the 1.1300 level acts as resistance.
Volumes, already thinner than usual this month, have been declining since last week’s central bank bonanza that included Fed and ECB policy announcements. This trend is likely to continue as Christmas/New Year holidays approach and is only set to rebound at the start of January. That suggests rangebound conditions are set to dominate in FX markets over the coming sessions, meaning that a EUR/USD break out of its already estabilished 1.1230-1.1360ish December ranges seems highly unlikely.
In terms of the fundamentals driving the pair, ING doubts that “we will see any idiosyncratic rally (for EUR) as the Eurozone appears more likely than many other regions (like the US) to tighten containment measures”. Indeed, on Sunday, the Netherlands announced a surprise lockdown and other European countries look likely to follow suit after Christmas. Many nations (including Germany) have already unveiled new restrictions on the ability of the unvaccinated to participate in public life. As a result, “the EUR is on average the least likely to benefit from any dollar weakness around the end of December”, ING states, noting that the dollar tends to underperform at the year-end, which may be “linked to US corporates moving money offshore before the end of the year for tax reasons”. The bank expects EUR/USD to consolidate around the 1.1300 level into the new year.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1289
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.1278
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1286
|Daily SMA50
|1.1432
|Daily SMA100
|1.1585
|Daily SMA200
|1.1779
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1304
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1235
|Previous Weekly High
|1.136
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1222
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1277
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1261
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1241
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1203
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1172
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.131
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1341
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases daily gains, trades below 1.1300
EUR/USD climbed to a session high of 1.1303 earlier in the day but struggled to gather bullish momentum. With markets staying relatively quiet amid a lack of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the pair turned flat on the day near 1.1280 heading into the American session.
GBP/USD consolidates daily gains around 1.3250
GBP/USD gained traction in the early European session on Brexit headlines and climbed to the 1.3250 area. With trading action turning subdued, however, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. Investors eye Omicron-related news.
Gold flirts with 200/100-DMAs confluence, just below $1,800
Omicron fears, weaker USD assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday. The Fed's hawkish outlook, rising US bond yields capped gains amid the risk-on mood.
Elon Musk gives Dogecoin another life but DOGE is bent on triggering a 50% crash
Dogecoin price is at an inflection point at $0.16 and a nudge could trigger a catastrophic correction. A break above the $0.215 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.
Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside Premium
The Fed may find itself returning to its dovish self, weighing on the dollar. Covid-19 will likely pop up during the year but extend its retreat. Rising geopolitical tensions could counter dollar selling.