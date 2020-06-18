EUR/USD: Impending “golden cross” may draw bids for the single currency

- EUR/USD regains pose despite risk-off tone in the US stock futures.
- Daily chart shows an impending golden crossover, a long-term bull market indicator.
- Impending bullish technical developments could bode well for the common currency.
EUR/USD is reporting moderate gains at press time and could rise further as a widely-followed technical indicator is about to turn bullish for the first time since December 2019.
The pair is currently trading near 1.1250, representing a 0.10% gain on the day, having put in a low of 1.1225 during the Asian trading hours. The pair has managed to add 25 pips despite the risk-off tone in the financial markets.
The S&P 500 futures are down 0.6% on the day at press time, as recovery concerns fueled by rising infection numbers in the US and China are overshadowing optimism over policy stimulus.
Golden cross
The pair's 50-day simple moving average (SMA) has already crossed above the 100-day SMA and looks set to rise above the 200-day SMA in the next couple of days. The resulting golden crossover, the bull cross of 50- and 200-day SMAs, would be the first in six months.
As per the technical analysis theory, the golden cross is an indicator of the long-term bull market. As such, technical traders may buy euros in the run-up to confirmation of the crossover.
Traders, however, should note that the golden cross is based on moving averages (backward-looking data) and tends to lag prices. Some observers also consider it as a contrary indicator, which traps buyers on the wrong side of the market.
Also, coronavirus fears and geopolitical tensions could play spoilsport. The dollar will likely draw bids, pushing the EUR/USD pair lower if the tensions between the US and China over the Uighur bill escalate.
The Eurozone data docket is light on Thursday with just European Union's monthly Economic Bulletin due for release. Across the pond, the focus will be on the US weekly jobless claims.
Technical levels
-
- R3 1.1377
- R2 1.1336
- R1 1.129
- PP 1.1248
-
- S1 1.1203
- S2 1.1161
- S3 1.1116
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Impending “golden cross” may draw bids for the single currency
EUR/USD regains poise despite risk-off tone in the US stock futures. Daily chart shows an impending golden crossover, a long-term bull market indicator. The Eurozone data docket is light on Thursday; thus, the focus will be on the US weekly jobless claims.
GBP/USD: Mildly offered below 1.2600 with eyes on BOE
GBP/USD extends losses from the weekly high of 1.2687 while being in the red for the third day in a row. Expectations of the Brexit deal before autumn recede. Mostly downbeat UK economics increase odds of the BOE’s action to combat the virus fears.
Bank of Englad Preview: Bailey may boost pound, beware negative rates
Debt monetization is creeping in – but it is turning positive for underlying currencies. The euro benefited from a larger-than-expected increase in the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme – and the pound could follow.
Gold: Consecutive Doji candles signal indecision
Gold created a Doji candle for the second day on Wednesday, indicating indecision in the market place. A Doji occurs when an asset sees opens and closes almost at the same level within the same timeframe on the chart. The candle comprises of a small body and long wicks ...
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.