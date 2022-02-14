EUR/USD hovering precariously above 1.1300 as traders monitor Russia/Ukraine/NATO tensions

- EUR/USD is hovering just above 1.1300 as traders eye Russia/Ukraine/NATO tensions and recent dovish ECB speak.
- A break below 1.1300 could generate bearish momentum towards 1.1200-1.1250, says ING.
- Aside from geopolitics, there are plenty of economic data and central bank speakers for EUR/USD traders to watch this week.
EUR/USD is hovering just to the north of the 1.1300 level as ongoing concerns about the Eurozone’s economic vulnerability to a Russia/Ukraine war plus recent more dovish-leaning remarks from ECB policymakers weigh on the euro. EUR/USD was sent tumbling below 1.1400 last week as US press, citing US intelligence, reported that a Russian military incursion into Ukraine could take place as soon as this week, sparking fears about the Eurozone’s dependence on Russian gas imports. At current levels just under 1.1320, the pair is about 1.5% below last week’s highs and is roughly back in line with its pre-hawkish ECB meeting levels from February 3.
According to ING, the “break below 1.1400 in EUR/USD last week is likely signaling that the European Central Bank members’ recent attempt to cool down excessive hawkish speculation has… got to the euro”. “Another break lower – below 1.1300,” the bank continued, “could generate some further bearish momentum in EUR/USD that could extend to the 1.1200-1.1250 area should markets scale back bets on summer tightening by the ECB”. Indeed, Irish Central Bank head pushed back strongly against the idea of summer tightening on Sunday, labelling money market pricing for a June rate hike “unrealistic”.
Whilst geopolitical tensions between Russia/Ukraine/NATO will likely remain the dominant driver of the pair this week, there is also plenty of central bank speak and US and Eurozone data to keep tabs on. Lagarde will be speaking at 1615GMT on Monday, ahead of the release of the February German ZEW survey and second estimate of Q4 2021 Eurozone GDP growth on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, US January Producer Price Inflation figures and the February New York Fed Manufacturing survey are scheduled for release, ahead of the US January Retail Sales report and minutes of the last Fed meeting on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the ECB will release its Economic Bulletin, ahead of the release of the February Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing survey and week initial jobless claims report out of the US. There will also be remarks James Bullard and Loretta Mester, though the more important Fed speak comes on Friday, with “core” Fed policymakers Christopher Waller, NY Fed President John Williams and Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard all on the wires.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1315
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.1342
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1331
|Daily SMA50
|1.1326
|Daily SMA100
|1.1414
|Daily SMA200
|1.1662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1433
|Previous Daily Low
|1.133
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1495
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.133
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1483
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1369
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1394
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1303
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1265
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1199
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1407
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1472
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.151
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to 1.1300, eyes on central bank speakers
EUR/USD continues to edge lower and tests 1.1300 on Monday as the risk-averse market environment allows the dollar to preserve its strength. Investors keep a close eye on Russia-Ukraine headlines while awaiting speeches by ECB President Lagarde and Fed's Bullard.
GBP/USD tests 1.3500 as safe-haven flows dominate markets
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week near 1.3500 on Monday. Heightened fears over a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine force investors to seek refuge, allowing the dollar to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals.
Gold bulls eye test of Q4 2021 highs in $1877s on tense geopolitical backdrop
Spot gold is consolidating in the $1850-60 area after hitting fresh multi-month highs last Friday on geopolitical tensions. As concern about a potential Russian incursion into Ukraine mounts, risks seem tilted to the upside for gold.
Ethereum-killer Cardano might crash 20% as ADA revisits a support level twice
Cardano price failed to sustain its uptrend, resulting in a 37% correction over the past month. ADA could crash 20% to $0.80 if the $1 psychological level fails to hold up.
Alibaba sinks as Ukraine pressure sends fear through markets
NYSE:BABA fell alongside the broader markets on Friday as higher than expected inflation rates and an impending attack on Ukraine weighed on investors.