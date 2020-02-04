EUR/USD holds below 100-day MA, focus on T-yields

- EUR/USD is on the defensive below the 100-day average.
- With oil regaining poise, treasury yields are looking to resume the post-US ISM PMI rise.
- The uptick in US yields will likely keep the pair under pressure.
EUR/USD is currently trading below the 100-day moving average at 1.1068, having faced rejection near 1.11 on Tuesday.
The American dollar found bids during the North American session after the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index bettered expectations with a score of 50.9 in January. That was the first above-50 reading in six months.
EUR/USD, therefore, fell to 1.1035 before regaining some poise to end the day at 1.1059. The minor recovery happened as oil cracked support at $50, pushing treasury yields lower.
The sell-off in WTI, however, ran out of steam in Asia, and the black gold is now trading well above $50, representing a 1.2% gain on the day.
With oil regaining the $50 handle, the treasury yields may resume the post-ISM PMI rise, helping the US dollar score gains against the EUR and other majors.
At press time, the US 10-year yield is trading at 1.54%, representing a three basis points rise from the low of 1.51% observed in early Asia.
On the data front, Eurozone Producer Price Index for December is scheduled for release at 10:00 GMT. In the US docket, Factory Orders for December will take center stage.
Technical setup
The pair is still trapped in a falling channel represented by trendlines connecting Dec. 31 and Jan. 16 highs and Jan. 10 and Jan. 28 lows. A daily close above 1.1095 is needed to confirm a breakout. That would create room for a rally to the Jan. 16 high of 1.1173.
On the other hand, acceptance under Monday's low of 1.1035 would bring additional losses toward the Nov.29 low of 1.0981. A close lower would see sellers target the 2019 low of 1.0879.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1058
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.1058
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1086
|Daily SMA50
|1.1101
|Daily SMA100
|1.1072
|Daily SMA200
|1.1127
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1095
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1036
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1092
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0992
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1059
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1031
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1004
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0972
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.109
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1122
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1149
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
