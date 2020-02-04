EUR/USD holds below 100-day MA, focus on T-yields

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD is on the defensive below the 100-day average. 
  • With oil regaining poise, treasury yields are looking to resume the post-US ISM PMI rise. 
  • The uptick in US yields will likely keep the pair under pressure. 

EUR/USD is currently trading below the 100-day moving average at 1.1068, having faced rejection near 1.11 on Tuesday. 

The American dollar found bids during the North American session after the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index bettered expectations with a score of 50.9 in January. That was the first above-50 reading in six months. 

EUR/USD, therefore, fell to 1.1035 before regaining some poise to end the day at 1.1059. The minor recovery happened as oil cracked support at $50, pushing treasury yields lower. 

The sell-off in WTI, however, ran out of steam in Asia, and the black gold is now trading well above $50, representing a 1.2% gain on the day. 

With oil regaining the $50 handle, the treasury yields may resume the post-ISM PMI rise, helping the US dollar score gains against the EUR and other majors. 

At press time, the US 10-year yield is trading at 1.54%, representing a three basis points rise from the low of 1.51% observed in early Asia. 

On the data front, Eurozone Producer Price Index for December is scheduled for release at 10:00 GMT. In the US docket, Factory Orders for December will take center stage.

Technical setup

The pair is still trapped in a falling channel represented by trendlines connecting Dec. 31 and Jan. 16 highs and Jan. 10 and Jan. 28 lows. A daily close above 1.1095 is needed to confirm a breakout. That would create room for a rally to the Jan. 16 high of 1.1173. 

On the other hand, acceptance under Monday's low of 1.1035 would bring additional losses toward the Nov.29 low of 1.0981. A close lower would see sellers target the 2019 low of 1.0879. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1058
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.1058
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1086
Daily SMA50 1.1101
Daily SMA100 1.1072
Daily SMA200 1.1127
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1095
Previous Daily Low 1.1036
Previous Weekly High 1.1092
Previous Weekly Low 1.0992
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1059
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1072
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1031
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1004
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0972
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.109
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1122
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1149

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates RBA's status-quo-led gains above 0.6700

AUD/USD consolidates RBA's status-quo-led gains above 0.6700

AUD/USD consolidates the gains above 0.6700, having reached a new three-day high near 0.6730 after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 0.75% and sounded upbeat on the economic outlook. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY takes out 100-day MA amid risk-on in Asian equities

USD/JPY takes out 100-day MA amid risk-on in Asian equities

USD/JPY extends recovery towards 109.00 amid a rebound in the Asian stocks, S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, having cleared the critical 108.74 100-day SMA resistance in the last minutes. 

USD/JPY News

US Manufacturing PMI: Factories rebound despite China virus threat

US Manufacturing PMI: Factories rebound despite China virus threat

The US manufacturing sector ended its five month contraction in January as the new orders, export orders and production metrics unexpectedly rebounded suggesting that business spending may be reviving after a year-long slump.

Read more

WTI: Off 13-month low, death cross on monthly chart

WTI: Off 13-month low, death cross on monthly chart

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently trading at $50.30, having dropped to a 13-month low of $49.68 two hours ago. The black gold is witnessing a corrective bounce at press time. OPEC is considering to deepen oil output cuts.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures