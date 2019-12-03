EUR/USD hits fresh highs but remains limited under 1.1100

- US dollar remains under pressure against majors, extends losses.
- EUR/USD holds near the 1.1100 area, still unable to break above.
The EUR/USD pair printed a fresh weekly higher during the American session at 1.1092 but quickly pulled back under 1.1090. Near the end of the session, it continues to move sideways, holding to recent gains.
US dollar down across the board but EUR/USD fails to extend rally
The greenback dropped on Tuesday amid lower US yields. Also, BBVA analysts noted “market expectations of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve increased.” The DXY fell for the third day in a row, extending the reversal from monthly highs toward the 97.50 area, to test mid-November lows.
The EUR/USD pair failed to benefit from the decline of the greenback. It held in the 1.1090/1.1065 range, limited by a soft euro. The common currency lost ground against its main European rivals. The EUR/CHF pair dropped to the lowest in two weeks under 1.0940 amid rising demand for safe haven.
Trade developments added concerns among investors. US President Trump said on Tuesday that a deal with China may have to wait until after the 2020 elections and threatened to impose tariffs on French goods in response to a digital tax. Stocks are falling sharply in the US, adding to Monday’s slide. The Dow Jones slides 1.25% and the S&P 500 0.92%.
Levels to watch
The momentum still favors the upside in EUR/USD, but it needs to break and consolidate above the 1.1090/1.1100 band in order to clear the way to more gains. The next target is located around 1.1125/30. On the downside, the immediate strong support is seen at 1.1060/65 (lower limit of the current range) and 1.1045.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1084
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.1085
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1039
|Daily SMA50
|1.1043
|Daily SMA100
|1.1074
|Daily SMA200
|1.1164
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1091
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1002
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1034
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0981
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1057
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1036
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1028
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0971
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0939
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1117
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1148
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1205
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
