EUR/USD hits fresh eight week lows near 1.1660 on US dollar strength

- US dollar strengthens further as Wall Street turns negative.
- EUR/USD extends slide, heads for lower close in two months.
The EUR/USD is falling for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday and recently dropped to 1.1662, the lowest level since July 27. It remains near the lows, under pressure as the US dollar strengthens and risk sentiment deteriorates.
The US dollar, measured by the DXY jumped to 94.30 reaching the highest level since July. It gained momentum after the beginning of the American session and despite US economic data and Powell’s testimony. Many Fed’s officials spoke on Wednesday highlighting the need for more fiscal stimulus in line with Powell’s comments.
The deterioration in risk sentiment is again boosting the greenback. The Dow Jones is falling 0.25% after being unable to hold into positive territory while the Nasdaq drops more than 1%.
The euro is about to post the lowest close versus the US dollar in two months and is also lower on Wednesday against the pound. European’s PMI failed to lift the common currency.
Technical levels
The daily chart in EUR/USD shows the 20-day simple moving average turning south and indicators favouring the downside. Support levels might be seen at 1.1600 followed by 1.1570 and then comes the strong 1.1500 barrier. On the upside, the immediate resistance might lie at 1.1720 (American session high), 1.1750 and then 1.1825.
More levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1678
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.1708
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1835
|Daily SMA50
|1.1771
|Daily SMA100
|1.1455
|Daily SMA200
|1.1228
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1774
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1692
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1901
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1723
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1743
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1675
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1593
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1757
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1839
