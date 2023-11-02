EUR/USD hits fresh daily highs above 1.0660 as Dollar remains under pressure

Share:

The US Dollar extends slide following the release of US data.

Stocks in Wall Street open higher, putting additional pressure on the Greenback.

EUR/USD tests a short-term downtrend line and remains firmly above 1.0600.

The EUR/USD accelerated to the upside and climbed to 1.0667, reaching a fresh daily high. This upward movement gained momentum after the release of US data and the positive Wall Street opening.

Dollar remains under pressure

The US Dollar continues to be weighed down by an improvement in risk sentiment and a decline in Treasury yields. Additionally, economic data from the US has also affected the Greenback.

US economic figures came in below expectations, with Initial Jobless Claims rising to 217,000, the highest level in seven weeks, and Continuing Claims reaching the highest level since May. Another report showed a 0.8% drop in Unit Labor Costs during the third quarter, against expectations of a 0.7% increase.

The US Dollar Index fell to 105.80, the lowest level since October 24. The 10-year Treasury yield currently stands at 4.64%, the lowest in two weeks.

Bullish but facing resistance

The EUR/USD is currently testing a downtrend line near 1.0670, and if it breaks above this level, it could trigger further gains with potential exposure to 1.0700.

The bullish tone in the market is likely to persist as long as the pair remains above the 1.0580 level. On the 4-hour chart, the price is holding firm above key Simple Moving Averages, and technical indicators point to the upside.

4-hour chart

Technical levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.0649 Today Daily Change 0.0078 Today Daily Change % 0.74 Today daily open 1.0571 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0577 Daily SMA50 1.0643 Daily SMA100 1.0813 Daily SMA200 1.0809 Levels Previous Daily High 1.0581 Previous Daily Low 1.0517 Previous Weekly High 1.0695 Previous Weekly Low 1.0522 Previous Monthly High 1.0695 Previous Monthly Low 1.0448 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0541 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0557 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0532 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0492 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0468 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0595 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.062 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0659



