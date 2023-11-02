EUR/USD hits fresh daily highs above 1.0660 as Dollar remains under pressure

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • The US Dollar extends slide following the release of US data.
  • Stocks in Wall Street open higher, putting additional pressure on the Greenback.
  • EUR/USD tests a short-term downtrend line and remains firmly above 1.0600.

The EUR/USD accelerated to the upside and climbed to 1.0667, reaching a fresh daily high. This upward movement gained momentum after the release of US data and the positive Wall Street opening.

Dollar remains under pressure

The US Dollar continues to be weighed down by an improvement in risk sentiment and a decline in Treasury yields. Additionally, economic data from the US has also affected the Greenback.

US economic figures came in below expectations, with Initial Jobless Claims rising to 217,000, the highest level in seven weeks, and Continuing Claims reaching the highest level since May. Another report showed a 0.8% drop in Unit Labor Costs during the third quarter, against expectations of a 0.7% increase. 

The US Dollar Index fell to 105.80, the lowest level since October 24. The 10-year Treasury yield currently stands at 4.64%, the lowest in two weeks.

Bullish but facing resistance 

The EUR/USD is currently testing a downtrend line near 1.0670, and if it breaks above this level, it could trigger further gains with potential exposure to 1.0700.

The bullish tone in the market is likely to persist as long as the pair remains above the 1.0580 level. On the 4-hour chart, the price is holding firm above key Simple Moving Averages, and technical indicators point to the upside.

4-hour chart 

Technical levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0649
Today Daily Change 0.0078
Today Daily Change % 0.74
Today daily open 1.0571
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0577
Daily SMA50 1.0643
Daily SMA100 1.0813
Daily SMA200 1.0809
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0581
Previous Daily Low 1.0517
Previous Weekly High 1.0695
Previous Weekly Low 1.0522
Previous Monthly High 1.0695
Previous Monthly Low 1.0448
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0541
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0557
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0532
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0492
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0468
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0595
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.062
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0659

 


 

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0600 ahead of NFP Premium

EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0600 ahead of NFP

EUR/USD is hovering around 1.0620, after retreating from the 1.0660 area. The US Dollar lost ground on Thursday as markets consider that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates. Attention turns toward Nonfarm Payrolls. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds a bullish tone around 1.2200 after BoE, before US jobs report

GBP/USD holds a bullish tone around 1.2200 after BoE, before US jobs report

GBP/USD closed on Thursday around 1.2200, the highest in a week, after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged and supported by a weaker US Dollar. The DXY lost ground amid risk appetite. The US jobs report is due on Friday. 

GBP/USD News

Gold extends its consolidative phase near monthly highs Premium

Gold extends its consolidative phase near monthly highs

Gold lost its bullish momentum after rising above $1,990 earlier in the day and erased a large portion of its daily gains. With the 10-year US yield staying deep in the red below 4.7%, however, XAU/USD manages to hold above $1,980.

Gold News

Bitcoin price to bear the brunt of recent rally; Profit booking could send BTC to $30,000

Bitcoin price to bear the brunt of recent rally; Profit booking could send BTC to $30,000

Bitcoin price has had a good run in the last couple of weeks but by the looks of it, the cryptocurrency is set to witness some change in trend. With investors selling for profits, macro conditions opposing optimistic outlooks and the market cooling down, a decline does not seem too far-fetched.

Read more

PLTR price surges 21% after Q3 earnings beat on top and bottom

PLTR price surges 21% after Q3 earnings beat on top and bottom

PLTR soared 21% after the artificial intelligence (AI) platform business slightly topped Wall Street consensus for the third quarter and issued an upbeat forecast for the fourth quarter.

Read more

