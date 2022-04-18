- The shared currency begins the week on the wrong foot, down some 0.28%.
- The Ukraine-Russia conflict escalates amid the lack of talks at the Foreign Ministry level.
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Remains downward pressured, and a daily close below 1.0806 would exacerbate a move towards 1.0636.
The EUR/USD extends its losses in the North American session following the Easter Friday holiday, down some 0.33%, trading below the March 7 cycle low at 1.0806, opening the door for further losses amidst a risk-off market mood. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0775.
Geopolitics and ECB-Fed divergence a headwind for the EUR/USD
Geopolitics and Fed speaking continue spooking investors. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy said that talks with Russia are at a “dead end” and emphasized that Ukraine will not trade its territory and people. He added that if Russian forces continued and destroyed the remaining troops in Mariupol, it would “put an end” to talks. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleva said that there had not been any recent contact at the Foreign ministry level in recent weeks.
Aside from this, the ECB last week’s decision of keeping rates unchanged and failing to deliver a “hawkish hold” highly expected by investors weighed on the shared currency, which finally broke below the 1.0806 mark, reaching a YTD low at 1.0757. Contrarily, Short Term-Interest Rates (STIRs), show that the odds of a 50 bps rate hike by the Fed lie in a 98% chance, further confirmed by Fed speakers late in the last week.
On April 14, the New York Fed President John C. Williams (voter, neutral) noted that a 50 bps rate increase is a reasonable option, but the pace of rate hikes will depend on the economy’s path. Williams added that the Fed needs to move “expeditiously” to normal policy levels, and a more neutral.
An absent EU and US economic docket would leave traders leaning on Fed speaking, with St. Louis Fed President James Bullard crossing wires near the end of the New York session.
Also read: EUR/USD trades flat near 1.0800 in quiet start to week, though bearish themes remain in focus
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The technical perspective of the EUR/USD remains unchanged, tilted to the downside, though downward pressured, once it cleared the March 7 cycle low at 1.0806. The daily moving averages (DMAs) are still above the spot price, with the 50-DMA at 1.1522 about to cross under the 200-DMA, which would form a death cross, indicating further selling pressure.
That said, the EUR/USD first support would be the YTD low at 1.0757. A decisive break would expose April 2020 swing low at 1.0727, followed by March 2020 cycle low at 1.0636.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0775
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.0808
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0956
|Daily SMA50
|1.1092
|Daily SMA100
|1.1204
|Daily SMA200
|1.1436
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0831
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0797
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0933
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0758
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1233
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.081
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0818
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0794
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0779
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.076
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0827
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0846
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0861
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
