EUR/USD Forecast: Euro consolidates near 1.0850 ahead of inflation data

- Eurozone countries will release preliminary March inflation figures.
- US Dollar recovers modestly despite risk appetite.
- EUR/USD flattens below 1.0850, holds above key daily moving averages.
The EUR/USD hit the highest level in four days at 1.0871 and then pulled back, ending flat around 1.0840. The pair is consolidating as market participants await critical inflation data from the Eurozone and the US. The US Dollar rose during the American session despite a rally in US stocks.
European Central Bank’s rate-setters on the wires continued to talk about the need to raise interest rates further, also considering the situation in financial markets. Forecasts point to a 25 basis points rate hike at the next meeting on May 4. The hawkish comments continue to offer support to the Euro.
Regarding economic data, Germany reported April GfK Consumer Confidence. The survey came in at -29.5, below the -29.2 of market consensus, showing an indiscernible improvement. More German data is coming with March inflation figures (preliminary) on Thursday and February Retail Sales and March Unemployment Rate on Friday.
Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now)
On both sides of the Atlantic, attention is set on inflation data. On Thursday, Spain and Germany will release the estimated reading of March inflation and the rest of the countries and the Eurozone on Friday. In the US, the number of the week will be the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index on Friday. In addition, the US Labor Department will release the weekly Jobless Claims and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the third estimate of Q4 GDP growth. Also, on Thursday, the European Commission will release its business and consumer surveys.
Inflation numbers will be the main focus for the next sessions unless some bank hits the wires. As the banking crisis eases, the outlook for the Euro improves. The EUR/USD bias is to the upside, but a return above 1.0900, for the moment, needs a weaker Dollar.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD lost its positive momentum; however the retreat from the peak of 1.0871 has been limited. The daily chart is still biased to the upside, but the Euro is struggling to extend gains. The key area on the chart is 1.0740/50: while above, upside risk dominates.
In the near term, the 4-hour chart favors the bulls as the price remains above the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) that turned north. However, RSI and Momentum flattened as EUR/USD entered a consolidation phase. Ahead of relevant events, if the pair breaks and holds above 1.0865, more gains seem likely. The mentioned 20-SMA and an uptrend line around 1.0810/15 should limit a potential slide. A downward extension below the latter should expose 1.0785.
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0850 as DXY extends gains Premium
EUR/USD pulled back below 1.0850 during the American session and turned negative for the day, moving away from the three-day high it hit earlier at 1.0871. The US Dollar gained momentum in a relatively quiet session.
GBP/USD retreats further from seven-week highs toward 1.2300
GBP/USD dropped to 1.2300 after the beginning of the American session amid a stronger US Dollar. Earlier on Wednesday reached the highest level since February 2 at 1.2360. The pair holds an upward bias but bulls need above 1.2300.
Gold: XAU/USD fails to retake $1,970 Premium
Gold reversed at $1,971/oz and retreated finding support above $1,960. Higher US yields make it difficult for XAU/USD to gather strength. Also, the DXY is trading at daily highs near 102.80, adding weight to gold.
XRP Price Prediction: Whales could be expecting a 20% rally
XRP price has been rising impressively, drawing investors towards the crypto asset. However, these traders might want to brace for a potential pullback following the recent rallies despite the Ripple community preparing for a win against the SEC.
Athleisure does it again as earnings blowout send LULU up 17%
Lululemon Athletica (LULU), the only heir to Nike's (NKE) success in the athletic wear realm, reported earnings late Tuesday that show why it has remained a must-own stock despite the market tanking over the past year.