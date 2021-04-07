EUR/USD flirts with the 200-day SMA near 1.1880, looks to FOMC

- EUR/USD extends the upside to the vicinity of 1.1900.
- German Services PMI came in at 51.5 in March.
- FOMC Minutes will be the salient event later on Wednesday.
The single currency keeps the bid tone unchanged so far this week and pushes EUR/USD to the area of fresh tops in the 1.1885/90 band on Wednesday.
EUR/USD looks to dollar, FOMC
EUR/USD advances for the third consecutive and manages to retake the area below the 1.19 hurdle, where sits the critical 200-day SMA.
The persistent and renewed offered bias around the dollar sparked the ongoing corrective upside in the pair from YTD lows in the 1.1700 neighbourhood recorded on March 31. Lower US yields coupled with a better mood in the risk complex, in the meantime, collaborate with the upbeat mood around spot.
In the euro docket, final March Services PMI in Germany and the broader Euroland surpassed the preliminary prints at 51.5 and 49.6, respectively.
Data wise across the pond include MBA’s Mortgage Applications seconded by February’s Trade Balance figures and the EIA’s report on crude oil inventories, although the main attraction will be the release of the FOMC Minutes. Additionally, FOMC’s C.Evans and T.Barkin are also due to speak.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD gradually approaches the key barrier at 1.19 the figure and manages to leave behind part of the recent weakness, including fresh yearly lows near 1.1700. The recovery in the pair emerged pari passu with fresh downbeat sentiment in the dollar, sustained at the same time by the knee-jerk in US yields. However, the poor pace of the vaccine rollout in the Old Continent and the impact on growth prospects remain decent headwinds for a sustainable recovery in the pair in the near-term at least.
Key events in the euro area this week: ECB Accounts (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the vaccine rollout. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.05% at 1.1879 and faces the next hurdle at 1.1889 (weekly high Apr.7) followed by 1.1989 (weekly high Mar.11) and finally 1.2000 (psychological level). On the downside, a breach of 1.1704 (2021 low Mar.31) would target 1.1602 (monthly low Nov.4) en route to 1.1573 (2008-2021 support line).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains amid upbeat PMIs, ahead of Biden, Fed minutes
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.1850 as investors cheer a better vaccination schedule in Europe and upbeat Services PMIs. President Biden is set to provide an update about the infrastructure plan and the Fed's minutes may shed light on the bank's next moves.
GBP/USD clings to 1.38 as Britain begins using Moderna vaccine
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38, consolidating its losses and unable to take advantage of the dollar's retreat. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.
XAU/USD bulls turn cautious ahead of FOMC minutes
A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Wednesday. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure. Wednesday’s key focus will remain on the release of the FOMC meeting minutes.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
FOMC Minutes March 16-17 Preview: Growth without inflation?
Can a fast-growing US economy replace its pandemic labor casualties without triggering a response from the Federal Reserve? Markets looking for any hint that the Fed is considering curtailing bond purchases.