EUR/USD flirts with daily highs near 1.2150 ahead of German data

- EUR/USD regains traction and advances to the mid-1.2100s.
- German 10-year yields challenge monthly tops around -0.17%.
- German, EMU ZEW survey next on tap in the calendar.
The single currency regains traction and pushes EUR/USD to daily highs in the 1.2150 region.
EUR/USD bid ahead of data
EUR/USD reverses the pessimism seen at the beginning of the week and manages to reclaim buying interest and re-visits the mid-1.2100s, or daily highs so far.
Coupled with the soft note in the dollar, yields of the German 10-year Bund climb to the vicinity of monthly highs around -0.17%, all rendering into extra wings to the pair amidst the better mood in the risk complex.
In the euro docket, the German/EMU ZEW survey will take centre stage later in the session. In the NA session, the NFIB Index comes up next followed by the JOLTs Job Openings and the API’s weekly report on US oil stockpiles.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD extended further the bounce off the 1.1985/80 band and faltered in the 1.2180 region so far, area coincident with a Fibo level (of the November-January rally). The rebound in the sentiment around the single currency stays constructive on the back of the investors’ shift to the improved growth outlook in the Old Continent now that the vaccine campaign appears to have gained some serious pace and solid results from key fundamentals pari passu with the surging morale in the bloc.
Key events in the euro area this week: German, EMU ZEW survey (Tuesday) – EMU Industrial Production, German final April CPI (Wednesday) – ECB Accounts (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the vaccine rollout. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. German elections.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.13% at 1.2144 and faces the next up barrier at 1.2178 (monthly high May 10) followed by 1.2243 (monthly high Feb.25) and finally 1.2349 (2021 high Jan.6). On the other hand, a breach of 1.1985 (monthly low May 5) would target 1.1947 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1887 (61.8% Fibo of the November-January rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.2150 amid inflation fears, ahead of data
EUR/USD has been stabilizing around 1.2150. The dollar has found its feet amid rising inflation fears, driven primarily by commodity prices. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is eyed.
GBP/USD trades off the highs amid risk-off mood, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the fresh highs. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid fears of inflation. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.
200-DMA might cap XAU/USD ahead of US CPI on Wednesday
Gold refreshed multi-month tops on Monday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. A modest USD rebound held bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any further gains.
SHIB price skyrockets as Binance Lists Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu
“DOGE killer” Shiba Inu coin has reached a new all-time high as it rides on bullish momentum from recent crypto exchange listings. SHIB price has climbed by over 2,260% in the past week, as many investors missed out on the Dogecoin pump.
Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels, Nasdaq tests trendline support
The Nasdaq is trading nicely from resistance to support. Friday's rally stalled at the convergence of the 9 and 21-day resistance. Monday sees the resistance work well and so the Nasdaq sells off and currently finds support at the lower trendline seen in the chart below.