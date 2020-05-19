EUR/USD: Flirting with the 55-day moving average at 1.0934 – Commerzbank

The EUR/USD pair is testing the 55-day moving average at 1.0934 but will remain under pressure below the 200-day moving average at 1.1016, per Commerzbank.

Key quotes

“EUR/USD continues to range trade above the February-to-May lows (except March) at 1.0778/27 and is about to hit the 55 day moving average at 1.0934.”

“The cross will continue to remain under pressure within its range while it stays below the 200-day moving average and the current May high at 1.1016/19.”

“The April low at 1.0727 guards the 1.0636 March low and the 1.0340 2017 low.”