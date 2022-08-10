- EUR/USD surpasses the key 1.0300 level post-US CPI.
- Germany Final CPI rose 7.5% YoY in July.
- US CPI surprised to the downside at 8.5% in July.
EUR/USD sees its upside gathers further traction and advance to new multi-week peaks past the 1.0300 level on Wednesday.
EUR/USD boosted by USD-weakness
EUR/USD quickly left behind the key hurdle at 1.0300 the figure after US inflation figures tracked by the CPI disappointed expectations. Indeed, consumer prices rose 8.5% in the year to July, while the CPI excluding food and energy costs rose 5.9% from a year earlier, coming in also below initial estimates for a 6.1% YoY gain.
The pair’s sharp upside follows the equally abrupt – although in the opposite direction – decline in the greenback, as investors now perceive that the Federal Reserve might save a 75 bps rate hike for later and raise rates by half point instead at the September gathering.
On the latter, the probability of a 75 bps hike by the Fed in September shrank to around 27% from nearly 70% before the CPI data was published, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD breaks above the 1.0300 hurdle with certain conviction helped by the intense drop in the dollar in the wake of lower-than-expected US CPI prints for the month of July.
Price action around the European currency, in the meantime, is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns, fragmentation worries and the Fed-ECB divergence.
On the negatives for the single currency emerges the so far increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region, which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges and the incipient slowdown in some fundamentals.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Final Inflation Rate (Wednesday) – EMU Industrial Production (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle. Italian elections in late September. Fragmentation risks amidst the ECB’s normalization of monetary conditions. Impact of the war in Ukraine on the region’s growth prospects and inflation.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 1.23% at 1.0340 and faces the next up barrier at 1.0346 (monthly high August 10) seconded by 1.0377 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.0615 (weekly high June 27). On the flip side, a break below 1.0096 (weekly low July 26) would target 1.0000 (psychological level) en route to 0.9952 (2022 low July 14).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains above 1.0300 after US data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.0350 on Wednesday before going into a consolidation phase. With the greenback struggling to find demand after soft July inflation data, the pair holds above 1.0300 and clings to strong daily gains.
GBP/USD advances beyond 1.2200 amid renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has surged above 1.2200 on Wednesday amid broad-based USD weakness. The data from the US revealed that the Core CPI stayed unchanged at 5.9% in July, compared to the market expectation of 6.1%, and triggered a dollar selloff.
Gold struggles to claim $1,800 despite falling US yields
Gold has fluctuated wildly with the initial reaction to soft July inflation data but failed to attract buyers even after having climbed above $1,800. Falling US Treasury bond yields help XAU/USD stay in positive territory above $1,790 during the American trading hours.
Crypto markets tumble, but the worst is yet to come
Bitcoin price is trying to undo the gains it witnessed over the last week and is currently at the midway point. This sell-off has caused Ethereum and Ripple prices to follow suit, pausing the rallies that altcoins were experiencing.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!