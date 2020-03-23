The EUR/USD pair is trading at daily highs following a US Federal Reserve announcement, Valeria Bednarik from FXStreet reports.

Key quotes

“The Fed has just launched more stimulus measures, which include buying Treasuries and establishing new facilities for large employers.”

“The central bank also established a loan facility for households and small business, in an aggressive action to confront severe disruptions.”

“Over the weekend, US Senate Democrats rejected a stimulus bill brought forward by Republicans adding to concerns about how the world would come out of the pandemic.”