EUR/USD: Fears of second coronavirus wave could bode well for dollar

- EUR/USD lacks clear directional bias amid renewed coronavirus fears.
- Germany sees a rise in the virus reproduction rate.
- China's PPI drops to multi-year lows, signaling continued weakness in the manufacturing sector.
- Risk-off is pushing the dollar higher and could cap the upside in EUR/USD.
While EUR/USD has recovered from Asian session lows and is trading on a flat note at press time, the prospects of the single currency scoring big gains during the European session look bleak due to renewed concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
The pair is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 1.0805, having hit a low of 1.0784 early Tuesday.
On Monday, German reported an above-1 reproduction rate of the coronavirus pathogen, indicating a resurgence in the virus outbreak just days after implementing steps to reopen the economy.
Meanwhile, Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, registered five new cases on Monday and South Korea warned of a second wave on Sunday.
As a result, markets have turned risk-averse, as evidenced by the 0.71% decline in the S&P 500 futures. The American dollar, therefore, is again drawing haven bids against the growth-linked currencies like the AUD and could score gains against the single currency.
Other developments, too, favor an uptick in the dollar. For example, China's factory-gate prices or Producer Price Index fell 3.1% from a year earlier in April, registering its sharpest decline in four years. The data indicate that with pressure mounting on the domestic and international economies, China’s manufacturers are unable to charge the price they would like for their products, according to South China Morning Post.
Further, trade tension between the US and China and Australia and China are escalating. While some Chinese advisers have reportedly called for a renegotiation of the Phase 1 deal with the US, so far, President Trump has shown little interest in the matter. Meanwhile, China has decided to import ban on meat imports from Australia's big four abattoirs.
The tide, however, could turn in favor of the single currency if the US Consumer Price Index, scheduled for release at 12:30 GMT, prints well below estimates. That would reinforce investors' expectations for negative interest rates in the US.
Technical levels
-
- R3 1.0888
- R2 1.0869
- R1 1.0839
- PP 1.082
-
- S1 1.0789
- S2 1.077
- S3 1.0739
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fears of second coronavirus wave could bode well for dollar
EUR/USD lacks clear directional bias amid renewed coronavirus fears. Risk-off is pushing the dollar higher and could cap the upside in the spot. The tide, however, could turn in favor of the single currency if the US Consumer Price Index prints well below estimates.
GBP/USD holds onto recovery gains above 1.2300 as DXY retreats from 12-day top
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low amid fresh US dollar pullback. Trade war fears, risk of virus resurgence benefited the greenback earlier. Brexit, confusion over UK PM Johnson’s “Stay Alert” directives could weigh on the Cable.
Cryptocurrency market update: What does the landscape look like post-halving?
Bitcoin "Fear and Greed" has moved from Neutral to Fear, showing that investors are panicking post-halving. ETH/BTC bulls are in control for the second straight day. Alternative.me's Bitcoin fear and greed index has dropped from the “Neutral” to the “Fear” territory at 40.
Gold: Regains $1,700 as risk-off recalls buyers from three-day low
Gold prices take the bids near $1.700.80, intraday high of $1,702.32, during the pre-Europe session on Tuesday. The safe-haven recently bounced off three-day low, prints 0.16% gains on a day now, while benefiting from the broad risk aversion wave.
WTI rises 1.5% as Saudi Arabia pledges deeper output cut
WTI oil rises in Asia as major producers signal deeper cuts in June. Saudi Arabia is willing to cut its output by further 1 million barrels per day. Renewed trade tensions could keep the black gold under pressure.