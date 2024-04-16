EUR/USD falls to near 1.0600 amid speculation for extension in Fed-ECB policy divergence

- EUR/USD drops to 1.0600 as the Fed is expected to pivot to rate cuts after the ECB.
- Eurozone’s weak economic outlook and cooling inflation fuel ECB rate cut bets.
- Fed policymakers emphasize keeping interest rates higher until they are sure about inflation returning sustainably to 2%.
The EUR/USD pair trades close to more than a five-month low near the round-level support of 1.0600 in the European session on Tuesday. The major currency pair is vulnerable to further downside as investors see the policy divergence between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) extending further.
Market expectations for the European Central Bank (ECB) to begin reducing interest rates from the June meeting have escalated. The weak Eurozone economic outlook and consecutive cooling core inflationary pressures for eight months have increased the likelihood of the ECB pivoting to rate cuts.
Last week, ECB President Christine Lagarde said if a fresh assessment increase policymakers' confidence that inflation is heading back to target, then it "would be appropriate" to cut interest rates, Reuters reported. ECB Lagarde delivered the statement in an interview post policy meeting in which the Main Refinancing Operations Rate was kept unchanged at 4.5%.
Meanwhile, traders have priced out expectations for Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts in the June and July policy meetings as core United States inflation remains stronger than expected in three months this year. This has strengthened the argument that the Fed should keep interest rates restrictive for a longer period.
Currently, investors expect that the Fed will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting. The Fed pivoting to rate cuts later than the ECB will stretch the policy divergence.
Going forward, speeches from various Fed policymakers will guide market expectations for Fed rate cuts. Fed policymakers are expected to support keeping interest rates higher until they are convinced that inflation will sustainably return to the desired rate of 2%.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0627
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0624
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0801
|Daily SMA50
|1.0821
|Daily SMA100
|1.0864
|Daily SMA200
|1.0828
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0665
|Previous Daily Low
|1.062
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0885
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0622
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0981
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0637
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0648
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0608
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0592
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0563
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0653
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0682
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0698
EUR/USD holds above 1.0600 as focus shifts to Powell speech
EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow range above 1.0600 on Tuesday as the better-than-expected Economic Sentiment data from Germany helps the Euro hold its ground. Fed Chairman Powell will speak on the policy outlook later in the day.
GBP/USD stays near 1.2450 after UK employment data
GBP/USD gains traction and trades near 1.2450 after falling toward 1.2400 earlier in the day. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate in February rose to 4.2% from 4%, limiting Pound Sterling's upside.
Gold retreats to $2,370 as US yields push higher
Gold stages a correction on Tuesday and fluctuates in negative territory near $2,370 following Monday's upsurge. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push higher above 4.6% and makes it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.
XRP struggles below $0.50 resistance as SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit likely to enter final pretrial conference
XRP is struggling with resistance at $0.50 as Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are gearing up for the final pretrial conference on Tuesday at a New York court.
Canada CPI Preview: Inflation expected to accelerate in March, snapping two-month downtrend
The Canadian Consumer Price Index is seen gathering some upside traction in March. The BoC deems risks to the inflation outlook to be balanced. The Canadian Dollar navigates five-month lows against the US Dollar.