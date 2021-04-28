EUR/USD faces the next resistance at 1.2145 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD is expected to meet the next resistance at 1.2145 in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘upward momentum has waned and this coupled with still overbought conditions suggest EUR is unlikely to strengthen further’ and we expected EUR to ‘consolidate and trade between 1.2050 and 1.2105’. While our view for consolidation was not wrong, EUR subsequently traded within a narrower range than expected (1.2055/1.2092). The underlying tone has softened somewhat and this could lead to EUR drifting lower to 1.2050. Barring a sudden surge in downward momentum, the next support at 1.2020 is unlikely to come under threat. On the upside, 1.2115 is a solid resistance.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our update from yesterday (27 Apr, spot at 1.2080). As highlighted, ‘overbought shorter-term conditions could lead to a couple of days of consolidation first’. As long as EUR does not break 1.2020 (no change in ‘strong support’ level), the positive phase that started 3 weeks ago is deemed as intact. The next resistance levels above 1.2115 are at 1.2145 and 1.2185.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
