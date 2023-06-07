EUR/USD faces stiff barricades around 1.0700 due to weak Eurozone economic outlook

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • EUR/USD has retreated after facing barricades around 1.0700 amid a recovery in the USD Index.
  • The German economy is going through a rough phase due to higher interest rates by the ECB.
  • ECB Lagarde is expected to raise interest rates further considering persistence in core inflation.

The EUR/USD pair has witnessed some selling interest after facing stiff barricades around 1.0700 in the early European session. The major currency pair is consistently defending the crucial support of 1.0670, therefore, a breakdown of the same would result in wider bearish ticks. The Euro has come under pressure as investors are anticipating a bleak economic outlook in Eurozone.

S&P500 futures generated mild gains in the Asian session. US equities registered a positive settlement on Tuesday as more dovish catalysts are adding to Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate policy filters. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has rebounded to near 104.18. On a broader note, the USD Index is inside the woods amid a lack of economic events this week.

The demand for US government bonds has improved amid a mild decline in hawkish Fed bets. As per the CME FedWatch tool, more than 80% of the chances are in favor of a steady interest rate policy. This has led to a decline in the 10-year US Treasury yields to near 3.66%.

On the Eurozone front, the German economy is going through a rough phase due to higher interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB). The German economy has already shown a recession after a consecutive contraction in quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Adding to that, German Factory orders are consistently declining, indicating weak demand.

Apart from that, Eurozone Retail Sales data released on Tuesday also failed to stand expectations. Monthly Retail Sales remained stagnant while the street was anticipating an expansion by 0.2%. Annual Retail Sales contracted by 2.6% vs. the expectations of -1.8%. In spite of the poor economic outlook, ECB President Christine Lagarde is highly likely to raise interest rates further considering persistence in core inflation.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0685
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.0693
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0784
Daily SMA50 1.0892
Daily SMA100 1.0811
Daily SMA200 1.0509
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0733
Previous Daily Low 1.0667
Previous Weekly High 1.0779
Previous Weekly Low 1.0635
Previous Monthly High 1.1092
Previous Monthly Low 1.0635
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0692
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0708
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0662
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0632
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0596
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0728
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0763
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0794

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as US Dollar finds footing

EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as US Dollar finds footing

EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.0700 in the early European morning. The pair is dragged lower by a renewed uptick in the US Dollar amid a tepid risk sentiment. The mixed German Industrial Production data also adds to the weight on the pair. ECB-speak in focus. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops back towards 1.2400 as US dollar grinds higher, UK PM Sunak’s US visit eyed

GBP/USD drops back towards 1.2400 as US dollar grinds higher, UK PM Sunak’s US visit eyed

GBP/USD remains pressured for the fourth consecutive day, fades bounces off intraday low. Fears of British economic woes, sluggish markets allow Cable bears to keep the reins. Political news, Fed vs. BoE chatters will direct Pound Sterling traders.

GBP/USD News

Gold faces a wall of resistance near $1,970

Gold faces a wall of resistance near $1,970

Gold price lacks clear directions even as bulls have an upper hand for the second consecutive week. In doing so, the precious metal depicts the sluggish markets amid an absence of the Federal Reserve (Fed) talks and a lack of major data on the calendar.

Gold News

MATIC price struggles to recover after $95 million transfer from whale to Binance

MATIC price struggles to recover after $95 million transfer from whale to Binance

Ethereum network’s largest scaling solution, MATIC, wiped out its gains from the past week in response to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on the token. 

Read more

Could Bank of Canada follow the RBA and hike rates?

Could Bank of Canada follow the RBA and hike rates?

Having seen the RBA surprise the markets with another 25bps rate hike yesterday, today it’s the turn of the Bank of Canada, who in April signalled that they would keep rates on hold at 4.5%.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures