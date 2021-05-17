EUR/USD faces extra gains above 1.2180 – UOB

Extra gains seen in EUR/USD above the 1.2180 levels, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
24-hour view: “EUR rose to 1.2149 last Friday before closing on a firm note at 1.2140 (+0.51%). Further advance is not ruled out but last week’s high at 1.2180 is unlikely to come into the picture (1.2160 is already quite a strong level). On the downside, a breach of 1.2100 (minor support is at 1.2120) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Last Monday (10 May, spot at 1.2165), we highlighted that ‘while EUR could move above 1.2200, the prospect for a rise to 1.2240 is not that high for now’. Since then, EUR has not been able to make much headway on the upside. Upward momentum is lackluster and EUR has to close above the major resistance at 1.2180 before a sustained advance can be expected. The prospect for EUR to close above 1.2180 is not high for now but it would remain intact as long as it does not move below 1.2065 within these several days.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.4100 mark amid USD strength
GBP/USD maintains a bearish tone below 1.4100 in the early European session. A modest rebound in the US dollar keeps the advance limited for the pair. The new COVID-19 variant might disrupt the UK's plans for easing restrictions.
