EUR/USD faces consolidation between 1.08/1.10 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD is expected to navigate within the 1.08/1.10 range in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “EUR dipped to 1.0869 yesterday before rebounding quickly. Downward pressure has eased and the current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase. In other words, EUR is expected to trade sideways for today, likely between 1.0875 and 1.0930.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “The build-up in momentum that we highlighted last Tuesday (19 May, spot at 1.0920) dissipated quickly as EUR dropped below the ‘strong support’ level of 1.0890 on Friday. The recent “choppy” price actions have resulted in a mixed outlook. From here, EUR could continue to trade in an undecided manner between the two major levels of 1.0800 and 1.1000 for a period.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after Monday's Doji as risk assets in Asia rally
EUR/USD opened at 1.0895 in Asia and moved higher, tracking the uptick in the US stock futures. The improved risk appetite weighed over the safe-haven US dollar. Optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine built is likely powering gains in risky assets.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2200, awaits return of full markets
GBP/USD takes the bids above 1.2200 while heading into the London open on Tuesday. With the market’s risk-on sentiment weighing over the US dollar, buyers keep the reins as the UK and the US return to trading after a long weekend.
Gold to silver ratio drops below 100-day SMA, eyes fresh 2.5-month lows
Gold to silver ratio drops below the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). Ratio's violation of key support suggests silver is likely to continue outperforming gold in the near-term. The macroeconomic picture favors stronger gains in both gold and silver.
WTI cheers broad risk-on sentiment to rise beyond $34 mark
WTI holds onto Monday’s recovery gains to refresh a three-day top. Optimism surrounding economic restart, absence of US President Trump’s criticism on Hong Kong issue favor risks. S&P 500 Futures gain more than 1.0% to portray the risk-tone mood.
USD/JPY: Bulls keep 108.00/10 on radars amid upbeat trade sentiment
USD/JPY prints four-day winning streak, still below multiple highs marked during mid-April. Optimism surrounding the gradual reopening of global economies seem to favor the pair off-late. 61.8% Fib adds strength to the upside barrier.