EUR/USD extends the recovery to 1.1970 ahead of the ECB

- EUR/USD pushes higher to multi-day highs near 1.1970.
- The ECB event will take centre stage later in the session.
- Weekly Initial Claims will be in the limelight in the NA docket.
The buying interest around the single currency remains well and sound and lift EUR/USD to weekly tops around 1.1970.
EUR/USD now looks to the ECB
EUR/USD is up for the third session in a row on Thursday and reclaims the 1.1970 region, or multi-day highs, on the back of the moderate leg lower in the greenback.
In fact, diminishing US yields weigh on the buck and expose it to further downside after February’s inflation figures disappointed investors on Wednesday.
The pair gains extra pace as inflation fear look somewhat mitigated and market participants re-shift their focus to the vaccine rollout (which keeps lagging in Europe) and hopes of a solid economic rebound in the second half of the year.
In the domestic calendar, all the attention will be on the ECB interest rate decision, although consensus sees the central bank keeping the monetary conditions unchanged. However, traders are expected to closely follow Lagarde’s press conference and any comment oof the recent rebound in yields.
Across the pond, JOLTs Job Openings are due in the first turn seconded by usual weekly Claims.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD recorded new 2021 lows in the vicinity of 1.1830 region on Tuesday, although it managed to stage a moderate rebound afterwards to 1.19 and well beyond. The solid rebound in the greenback as of late put the previous constructive stance in the euro under heavy pressure, as market participants continue to adjust to higher US yields and the outperformance of the US economy. A move below the critical 200-day SMA (around 1.1815) should shift the pair’s outlook to bearish in the near-term. In the meantime, price action around EUR/USD is expected to exclusively gyrate around the dollar’s dynamics, developments from yields on both sides of the ocean, extra fiscal stimulus in the US and the global economic recovery.
Key events in Euroland this week: ECB interest rate decision/Press Conference/Economic Projections (Thursday) – EMU’s Industrial Production (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: EUR appreciation could trigger ECB verbal intervention, always amidst the current (and future) context of subdued inflation. Potential political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. Huge long positions in the speculative community.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.29% at 1.1963 and a break above 1.1976 (50% Fibo of the November-January rally) would target 1.2033 (100-say SMA) en route to 1.2113 (monthly high Mar.3). On the other hand, immediate contention emerges at 1.1835 (2021 low Mar.9) seconded by 1.1824 (200-day SMA) and finally 1.1762 (78.6% Fibo of the November-January rally).
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions
Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.