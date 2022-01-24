EUR/USD extends the range bound theme in the low-1.1300s

- EUR/USD fails to advance further north of 1.1350 on Monday.
- Germany Flash Manufacturing PMI surprises to the upside in January.
- Advanced January PMIs also due across the pond later in the NA session.
EUR/USD trades on the defensive and leaves behind Friday’s decent gains on the back of the renewed buying interest around the US dollar.
EUR/USD remains supported by 1.1300 so far
EUR/USD maintains the consolidation well and sound at the beginning of the week, always underpinned by the 1.1300 neighbourhood amidst the better note in the greenback and despite another downtick in yields.
Indeed, the pair continues to look to dollar dynamics for price direction in the very near term, when the start of the Fed’s tightening cycle and the escalating effervescence in the Russia-Ukraine front keep dictating the sentiment among market participants.
In the domestic tap, Germany Flash Manufacturing PMI is expected to have improved to 60.5 for the current month, while the Services PMI is also seen bettering to 52.2. In the broader Euroland, the Manufacturing PMI came in at 59.0 and the Services gauge is predicted at 51.2.
Later in the NA docket, Markit will also publish its manufacturing and services gauges along with the Chicago Fed National Activity Index.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD seems to have met a tough barrier in the area below 1.1500 in mid-January, sparking a corrective downside soon afterwards in tandem with the strong recovery in the greenback. Moving forward, there is not much optimism around the pair, particularly in light of the Fed’s imminent start of the tightening cycle vs. the accommodative-for-longer stance in the ECB, despite the high inflation in the euro area is not giving any things of cooling down for the time being. On another front, the unabated advance of the coronavirus pandemic remains as the exclusive factor to look at when it comes to economic growth prospects and investors’ morale in the region.
Key events in the euro area this week: Flash PMIs in Germany, France and EMU (Monday) – Germany IFO Business Climate (Tuesday) – Germany GfK Consumer Confidence (Thursday) – Germany Advanced Q4 GDP, EMU Final Consumer Confidence.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. ECB stance/potential reaction to the persistent elevated inflation in the region. ECB tapering speculation/rate path. Italy elects President of the Republic in late January. Presidential elections in France in April.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.16% at 1.1325 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1372 (10-day SMA) seconded 1.1482 (2022 high Jan.14) and finally 1.1505 (200-week SMA). On the other hand, a break below 1.1300 (weekly low Jan.21) would target 1.1272 (2022 low Jan.4) en route to 1.1221 (monthly low Dec.15 2021).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under modest bearish pressure after mixed EU PMI data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot at the start of the week and edges lower toward 1.1300. The data from the euro area showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early January. On a negative note, the Markit Services PMI declined to 51.2 from 53.1 in December.
GBP/USD stays in the red below 1.3550 after UK PMI data
GBP/USD continues to edge lower and trades at its weakest level in more than two weeks near 1.3530 early Monday. The data from the UK revealed that the private sector's business activity expanded at a softer pace in early January than it did in December.
Gold bulls likely to stay on the sidelines, focus remains on FOMC
Rising geopolitical tensions assisted the safe-haven gold to regain positive traction on Monday. The risk-on impulse, rebounding US bond yields, hawkish Fed expectations capped the upside.
Crypto carnage continues to unfold
Bitcoin price has witnessed a massive crash over the past week, undoing the gains seen since July 25. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit, experiencing an even worse crash.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Big earnings week ahead and it is badly needed
Next week earnings season really gets into gear with some massive releases that will shape the direction of the main US indices for the quarter ahead.