EUR/USD extends the decline to 1.0800 on Fed-ECB divergence

- EUR/USD loses traction near 1.0808 in Friday’s early Asian session.
- The upbeat US PMI data and the Fed’s hawkish comments support the Greenback.
- Traders raise their bets on the ECB rate cuts in June, weighing on the Euro.
The EUR/USD pair extends the decline around 1.0808 during the early European session on Friday. The recovery of the US Dollar (USD) broadly, backed by the stronger US PMI data drags the major pair lower. The German Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter (Q1) is due on Friday. The quarterly GDP is projected to grow 0.2% QoQ, while the annual GDP is estimated to contract 0.2% YoY in Q1.
The Greenback edges higher on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday. The US S&P Global flash May Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) climbed to 54.4 in May from 51.3 in April, the highest since April 2022. Meanwhile, the Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.9 in May from 50.0 in April. The Services PMI climbed to 54.8 in May from the previous reading of 51.3. Both figures came in above the market consensus. Additionally, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending May 18 dropped to 215K from 223K in the previous week, lower than the estimation of 220K.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday that the US central bank may need to wait longer to cut interest rates as he still sees upward inflation pressure. His hawkish remarks boost the US Dollar (USD) against the Euro (EUR).
Across the pond, the growing speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) will start cutting the interest rate before the Fed exerts some selling pressure on the EUR. The ECB President Christine Lagarde said that she is "really confident" that Eurozone inflation was under control and an interest-rate cut is probable next month. According to LSEG data, financial markets currently priced in a 25 basis point (bps) cut in June.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0809
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.0815
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0784
|Daily SMA50
|1.0777
|Daily SMA100
|1.0815
|Daily SMA200
|1.0788
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0861
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0805
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0895
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0766
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0885
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0601
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0826
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0839
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0793
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0771
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0737
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0849
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0883
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0905
Recommended content
Editors' Picks
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.2700 after downbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure below 1.2700 early Friday, following a bigger-than-expected decline in the UK Retail Sales data for April. The pair remains on a corrective decline from two-month highs of 1.2761 on resurgent US Dollar demand.
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is battling 1.0800 in European trading on Friday. The pair stays undermined by the recent strength in the US Dollar on strong US PMI data and hawkish Fed expectations. Mid-tier US data and Fedspeak are next on tap.
Gold eyes $2,310 support, as rising wedge remains in play
Gold price is nursing losses while flirting with two-week lows near $2,327 in the Asian session on Friday. Gold price extends its losing streak into the fourth straight day, remaining on track to book the first weekly loss in three weeks.
Why is Pepe meme coin rallying? What’s next after PEPE’s ATH? Premium
Pepe price shows signs of continuing its uptrend, but it might come after a correction. This short-term pullback could be used by sidelined buyers to accumulate PEPE for the next leg up.
US economy slowing slipping into recession, but not there yet
The recent spate of economic data continues to point to a weakening economy, but one that is not yet precipitously falling into recession. The Philly Fed Index was released late last week. The diffusion index for current general activity declined 11 points to 4.5 in May.