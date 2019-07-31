EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1100 as US Dollar soars during Powell’s press conference

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points, two members voted against. 
  • Powell refers to the cut as a mid-cycle adjustment, boosts US dollar.  
  • Greenback soars across the board during Powell’s press conference, even against EM currencies. 

After approaching 1.1130, the EUR/USD pair turned again to the downside and broke previous lows, falling sharply to 1.1063,  a fresh 2-year low. It remains under pressure, as the US Dollar holds near the highs across the board. 

The greenback rose immediately after the US central bank announced the first rate cut since the 2008 financial crisis. Then pulled back all the way and jumped during Fed’s Chair Powell press conference. The key trigger was when Powell said the decision to cut rates differs from the start of an easing cycle. He mentioned the move was a mid-cycle adjustment. 

We characterise this as an early pre-emptive move to help ensure the longest US economic expansion on record continues. It will likely ease again, but not by as much as the market is pricing”, said ING analysts. 

Wall Street tumbled and US yields move higher over the last minutes, as the greenback rallied. As of writing, EUR/USD holds below 1.1100, on its way to the weakest daily close since May 2017. The decline found support at the strong 1.1060 area; below the next one is seen around 1.1000. 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1085
Today Daily Change -0.0073
Today Daily Change % -0.65
Today daily open 1.1158
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1213
Daily SMA50 1.1241
Daily SMA100 1.1241
Daily SMA200 1.1306
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1162
Previous Daily Low 1.1132
Previous Weekly High 1.1226
Previous Weekly Low 1.1101
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.115
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1143
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1139
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1121
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.111
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1169
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.118
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1198

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

