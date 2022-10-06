EUR/USD extends recovery above 0.9900 as risk-off fades, US NFP in focus

- EUR/USD has overstepped the major hurdle of 0.9900 as the risk-off market tone has started fading away.
- The DXY is going through a tough time ahead of US NFP data.
- Weaker projections for Eurozone Retail Sales indicate a decline in retail demand.
The EUR/USD pair has crossed the immediate hurdle of 0.9900 confidently and is expected to establish above the same. The risk profile is getting cheerful now as S&P500 has rebounded firmly. Also, yields have cooled somehow as investors are shifting their focus toward the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. The 10-year benchmark yields have slipped below 3.75%.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has slipped sharply to near 111.00. It seems that the DXY is facing volatility amid lower consensus for the US employment data. Escalating interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) to combat the mounting inflation has trimmed employment opportunities.
The corporate has left with no other option than to postpone the capacity expansion and investment plans to avoid higher interest obligations. This is resulting in a slowdown in the job creation process.
As per the expectations, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data will decline to 250k vs. the prior release of 315k. The jobless rate is seen as stable at 3.7%. Apart from that, the Average Hourly Earnings data will remain in focus, which is expected to trim by 10 basis points (bps) to 5.1% on an annual basis.
However, the upbeat release of the US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) payroll data on Thursday is not supporting the case for a slowdown in the recruitment process by the corporate sector. But the US NFP data is expected to display a clear picture of employment status in the US economy.
On Thursday, the eurozone bulls will dance to the tunes of Retail Sales data. According to the estimates, the economic catalyst will decline by 1.7% against the former print of 0.9%. This indicates a slowdown in the overall retail demand and the mounting price pressures are responsible for the same. Apart from that, firms in the trading bloc are facing a serious decline in operating margins due to soaring energy prices.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9912
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|0.9875
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9887
|Daily SMA50
|1.0014
|Daily SMA100
|1.0228
|Daily SMA200
|1.0634
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9995
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9835
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9854
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9536
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9896
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9934
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9808
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9741
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9648
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9968
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0062
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0129
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD corrects to near 0.6500 as hawkish Fed bets soar
The AUD/USD pair has dropped marginally below the psychological support of 0.6500 after facing barricades around the usual resistance of 0.6520, acting firmer for the past few trading sessions. Market mood has turned sour as North Korea launched a missile in early Tokyo.
EUR/USD extends recovery above 0.9900 as risk-off fades, US NFP in focus
The EUR/USD pair has crossed the immediate hurdle of 0.9900 confidently and is expected to establish above the same. The risk profile is getting cheerful now as S&P500 has rebounded firmly. Also, yields have cooled somehow as investors are shifting their focus toward the NFP data.
Gold aims to extend recovery above $1,720 as focus shifts to US NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) has turned sideways after sensing demand around the critical support of $1,700.00. The precious metal is aiming to cross the $1,720.00 hurdle and will find its next barricade around $1,730.00.
US House Committee turn to DoJ for CBDC development as SWIFT resolves cross-border transfer hurdle
In a letter, the House Financial Services Committee (FSC) asked the Department of Justice (DoJ) for their CBDC assessment. The House Committee analyzed whether the Federal Reserve has the authority to issue a CBDC without authorizing legislation.
Stock Market: False dawn or not
S&P 500 jubilation continued yesterday, and markets didn‘t really notice Fed‘s Williams throwing cold water on giving up the fight against inflation prematurely. The excessive moves in USD retreat well below 111.50 throughout yesterday.