EUR/USD expected to test the mid-1.1100s – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD is seen moving lower to the 1.1150 region in the short-term horizon.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Last Friday, we expected EUR to “test the 1.1250 support first” before “a recovery can be expected”. However, stronger than expected US retail sales data sent EUR plunging below this level as it hit 1.1200 before ending the day on a weak note at 1.1207. The sharp and rapid drop appears to be running too fast, too soon. From here, while a dip below 1.1200 seems likely, the next support at 1.1170 is unlikely to come into the picture. On the upside, EUR has to reclaim 1.1260 in order to indicate that the current weakness has stabilized (minor resistance is at 1.1240)”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “While we indicated since last Thursday (13 Jun, spot at 1.1295) that EUR “has to move and stay above 1.1335 within these 1 to 2 days or a break of the 1.1250 ‘key support’ would not be surprising”, the ease of which it sliced through 1.1250 and the subsequent plunge to 1.1200 was not expected (the subsequent 1-day decline of 0.60% is the largest in 7 weeks). The ‘positive phase’ that started on 04 Jun (spot at 1.1245) has clearly ended. The immediate bias has shifted to the downside but we do not expect the current weakness to be sustained and for the next couple of weeks, we see low chance of EUR threatening the critical 1.1100 support. That said, the current soft patch has room to test 1.1150. Only a move above 1.1290 would indicate that the current mild downward pressure has eased”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1200 amid dovish ECB comments
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200 after ECB officials expressed concern about global growth President Draghi will speak later. Tension is rising toward the Fed decision after US retail sales surprised on Friday.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.2600, Conservative contest in focus
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2600, consolidating the losses seen on Friday after US retail sales beat expectations. The Conservative contest is heating up ahead of tomorrow's second vote.
USD/JPY: wait-and-see continues ahead of Fed
The dollar consolidates its gains against most rival, and scarce data exacerbates the quietness. USD/JPY bullish above 108.90, bearish below 108.10.
Gold: 100-month MA is a level to beat for the bulls
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to cut through key technical line which proved a tough nut to crack in 2018. The yellow metal rose to $1,358 on Friday, but the break above the 100-month MA.
US Retail Sales: Reassurance for the Fed
Retail sales rose a healthy and normal 0.5% in May and April's result, initially reported at -0.2% and the source of much consternation, was revised up to 0.3%, according to the Commerce Department. A 0.6% gain had been forecast.