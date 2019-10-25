EUR/USD erases gains, turns negative below 1.1100

- EUR/USD puts 1.1100 to the test on Friday.
- German IFO surprised to the upside in October.
- Daily upside capped by the 100-day SMA at 1.1130.
EUR/USD has erased its earlier gains to the vicinity of 1.1130 and is now navigating daily lows in sub-1.1100 levels.
EUR/USD under pressure on USD-buying
Spot has managed to regain buying interest after the key German IFO survey surprised markets to the upside for the current month, showing a tepid rebound from previous readings and allowing traders to assess the possibility that sentiment in the German economy could have bottomed out.
However, the up move lacked of follow through in the proximity of the 100-day SMA around 1.1130, motivating sellers to return to the market and force the pair to drop to lows in the sub-1.1100 area.
Other than the German IFO, the ECB published its Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF), where the central banks has revised lower its prospects for inflation, real GDP growth and unemployment.
What to look for around EUR
The upside momentum in the pair has extended to the 1.1180 region on Monday, where it met some strong resistance and sparked a correction lower to the area below the 1.1100 mark in the wake of the ECB meeting. Despite the recent rally in spot has been exclusively sponsored by weakness in the Dollar, the outlook in Euroland remains fragile and does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the bearish view on the single currency in the medium term at least. In addition, the possibility that the German economy could slip into recession in Q3 remains a palpable risk for the outlook and is expected to weigh on EUR in the short/medium term horizon.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.04% at 1.1099 and a breach of 1.1093 (low Oct.24) would target 1.1044 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.0925 (low Sep.3). On the upside, the next hurdle aligns at 1.1171 (monthly high Oct.18) seconded by 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.1202 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.1100 after dismal German data
The EUR/USD pair remains at the lower end of its weekly range following falling German Consumer Confidence, mixed Business Climate. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment to close the week.
GBP/USD depressed amid UK election uncertainty
UK PM Johnson put December 12 on the table for a snap election. Opposition parties want to secure a no-deal Brexit first. Speculative interest side-lined ahead of clearer clues.
USD/JPY remains on track to finish the week flat near 108.60
The USD/JPY pair continues to move sideways in its 50-pip weekly range near the 108.50 mark and remains on track to finish the week virtually unchanged.
Gold: Bulls in control near 2-week tops, around $1510 region
Gold built on the previous session's bullish move back above the key $1500 psychological mark and continued gaining some follow-through traction through the mid-European session on Friday.
Bitcoin fires his last shot
The crypto market continues to hold its breath with its eyes fixed on the BTC/USD pair. The loss of critical support two days ago opened up a new scenario in which the chances of seeing $5,000 on the screens are considerable.