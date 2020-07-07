EUR/USD erases gains as USD sees broad-based recovery

- EUR/USD has faded the spike to 1.1330, tracking the losses in the US stock futures.
- Dollar remains a preferred safe haven along with the Japanese yen.
- Coronavirus cases continue to rise, China warns stock traders to be rational.
The dour mood in the US stock futures looks to have put a bid under the US dollar, a preferred safe haven since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. EUR/USD is now trading largely unchanged on the day near 1.1310, having printed a high of 1.1333 during the Asian trading hours.
Other high beta currencies like the AUD, NZD, and CNH are also reporting losses against the greenback.
Tracks risk trends
EUR/USD is closely following the action in the risk assets. The pair was solidly bid near 1.1330 early Tuesday, as the futures tied to the S&P 500 were signaling a continuation of Monday’s upbeat sentiment on Wall Street with 0.30% gains.
However, the bid tone around the S&P 500 futures weakened after the US reported that the number of virus cases in the state of Texas rose by 8,323 on Monday. There has been a worrying rise in the number of cases in the US, the world’s largest economy, and in other countries like Australia and Spain.
The S&P 500 futures are now reporting a 0.20% loss and could suffer deeper losses if the Chinese stock markets turn red in response to comments by China’s state media that traders need to be rational. Moreover, Monday's rally in global stock markets was primarily fueled by the surge in Chinese stocks. The Shanghai Composite Index jumped over 5.5% on Monday after the state media said the bull market is now more important than ever.
In addition, the two-month average of the S&P 500’s put-call ratio indicates that a pullback is overdue. Apart from the broader market sentiment, EUR/USD may take cues from the German Industrial Production for May scheduled for release at 06:00 GMT.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.131
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.1309
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1263
|Daily SMA50
|1.1088
|Daily SMA100
|1.1022
|Daily SMA200
|1.1044
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1346
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1243
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1303
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1185
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1422
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1097
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1282
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1253
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1197
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1151
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1356
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1402
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1458
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
