EUR/USD ends NFP Friday near where it started after rejection from 1.1000

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • EUR/USD whipped in hectic Friday action following Eurozone inflation, US labor data.
  • European inflation continues to hamper the ECB, while US jobs data beat the street.
  • EUR/USD wraps up the week near 1.0940.

The EUR/USD fell to a three-week low on Friday after European inflation rebounded higher in December, with the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for the year ended December climbing to 2.9% versus November’s YoY 2.4%. Markets were expecting a print of 3.0%, but higher inflation of any amount reduces the chances of the European Central Bank (ECB) cutting interest rates to reduce borrowing and lending costs.

After an inflation-fueled decline, the EUR/USD promptly rallied to a three-day high at the 1.1000 handle after US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) handily beat the street, adding 216K net new jobs to the US labor market in December versus the forecast 170K. US Average Hourly Earnings also climbed to 4.1% for the year through December, beating the forecast downtick to 3.9% and pushing slightly above November’s YoY 4.0% print.

US NFP surge hampers rate cut hopes

A firming-up US labor market threw cold water on market expectations of rate cuts, with the Federal Reserve (Fed) less likely to rush to cut rates as long as the US domestic economy continues to push towards stable growth and avert a potential recession in 2024. Money markets were pricing in a 90% chance of a rate cut from the Fed as soon as the US central bank’s meeting in March, but the NFP beat has sent those odds tumbling to around 60%.

Despite the firm labour beat, the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for December declined much further than expected, printing at 50.6 versus the forecast 52.6 and extending a slide from November’s 52.7 to close at a seven-month low.

Data revisions are also plaguing official labor figures, with the November NFP getting steeply revised lower from 199K to 173K, and October’s NFP print seeing further revisions down to 105K from 150K.

Next week kicks off with European Retail Sales as well as a slew of confidence and sentiment readings across consumers, manufacturers, and industrial sector participants. US data will remain thin until next Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI), with the headline annualized US CPI expected to tick upwards from 3.1% to 3.2%.

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

Despite the EUR/USD’s late break higher on Friday, the pair remains capped underneath the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) just above the 1.1000 major handle, with the EUR/USD bidding into the consolidation zone between the 200-hour SMA and the 50-hour SMA near 1.0940 as the back half of the trading week’s action drifts back into median prices.

Monday’s early decline from the 1.1040 region saw the EUR/USD weaken before grinding flat heading through Wednesday’s trading, and 1.0900 is baked in as a near-term technical barrier for further downside.

Daily candlesticks have the EUR/USD consolidating just above a bullish cross of the 50-day and 200-day SMAs near 1.0850, and bidders will be looking to capitalize on the technical confluence to gather momentum for another run at December’s peak near 1.1140.

EUR/USD Hourly Chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD Technical Levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0939
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.0949
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0953
Daily SMA50 1.0857
Daily SMA100 1.0762
Daily SMA200 1.0846
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0972
Previous Daily Low 1.0916
Previous Weekly High 1.114
Previous Weekly Low 1.1009
Previous Monthly High 1.114
Previous Monthly Low 1.0724
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0951
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0937
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0919
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0889
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0863
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0976
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1002
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1032

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 after weak PMI data

EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 after weak PMI data

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0950 following the disappointing ISM Services PMI data. Earlier in the day, the pair fell below 1.0900 with the immediate reaction to the stronger-than-forecast Nonfarm Payrolls growth.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD climbs above 1.2700 as USD selloff continues

GBP/USD climbs above 1.2700 as USD selloff continues

GBP/USD extended the rally in the American session and advanced beyond 1.2700. After gathering strength with the initial reaction to the December jobs report, the USD came under heavy selling pressure on improving risk mood and weak ISM Services PMI reading.

GBP/USD News

Gold rallies beyond $2,060 as US yields turn south

Gold rallies beyond $2,060 as US yields turn south

Gold price turned north and rose to a daily high above $2,060. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 4% following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.

Gold News

Litecoin price recovery of 10% crash likely as Grayscale paves way to convert LTC trust into ETF

Litecoin price recovery of 10% crash likely as Grayscale paves way to convert LTC trust into ETF

Litecoin price crashed by a little over 10% on Wednesday following the Matrixport FUD but that did nothing to the bearishness witnessed by the asset in 2023. Over the past 12 months, LTC noted no major growth.

Read more

NFP Quick Analysis: American workers, US Dollar celebrate higher wages while stock bulls suffer Premium

NFP Quick Analysis: American workers, US Dollar celebrate higher wages while stock bulls suffer

Nonfarm Payrolls data for December showed a healthy increase of 216,000, marginally above the pre-pandemic average of just under 200,000. This is healthy growth. Data for the previous two months suffered a downward revision worth 71,000.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures