- ECB minutes show some members want to keep the door open to a larger increase in July.
- Markets hold onto gains, S&P 500 up by 1.09%.
- EUR/USD heads for lowest daily close since December 11, 2002.
The EUR/USD failed to hold onto daily gain and fell to test the 1.0160 area. A weaker euro pushed the pair to the downside despite a recovery in equity prices.
The immediate support is the 1.0160 area and a break lower would expose 1.0120. On an intraday basis, a recovery above 1.0190 should help the euro return to 1.0200. The next resistance levels are located at 1.0220 followed by 1.0235.
EUR/USD unable to recover
Despite the improvement in market sentiment, that continues to be among the weakest currencies and facing forecasts of a slide to parity in EUR/USD. Doubts about the anti-fragmentation instrument weigh on the euro. The US Dollar Index is falling marginally hovering around 107.00.
US yields are higher supporting the greenback. The US 10-year yield stands at 2.99%, and the 30-year at 3.17%. The Dow Jones rises by 0.95% and the S&P 500 gains 1.22%.
The European Central Bank released the minutes from its latest meeting. According to economists at Commerzbank, the document revealed strong discontent among members regarding the inflation outlook. “Given the reasoning of Council members at the June meeting, a 50 basis point increase in policy rates cannot be ruled out at the upcoming July meeting. We are sticking to 25 basis points in our baseline scenario mainly because a majority of recent statements by Council members still signals this.”
In the US, economic data showed an increase in Initial Jobless Claims and a narrower trade deficit in May. The numbers were ignored by market participants. On Friday, the official employment report is due. Market consensus is for an increase of 270K in jobs and the unemployment rate to remain at 3.6%. “Recession has dominated market psychology. A stronger payrolls report will challenge the risk of that near-term. We look for this to add to USD resilience particularly with EURUSD inevitably en route to parity,” said analysts at TD Securities.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0171
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.0183
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0474
|Daily SMA50
|1.0552
|Daily SMA100
|1.077
|Daily SMA200
|1.1087
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0277
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0162
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0615
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0366
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0774
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0206
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0233
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0138
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0092
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0022
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0253
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0368
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
