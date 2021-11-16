EUR/USD drops to new 2021 lows near 1.1330, dollar extends gains

EUR/USD loses further momentum and tests 1.1330.

Flash EMU Q3 GDP came at 2.2% QoQ, 3.7% YoY.

US headline Retail Sales surprised to the upside in October.

EUR/USD remains mired well into the negative territory and records fresh 2021 lows in the boundaries of 1.1330 on Tuesday.

EUR/USD risks further downside

The earlier bullish attempt in EUR/USD ran out of steam past the 1.1380 level, and it was all the way down since then. Indeed, the bid bias in the buck remains well and sound and now pushes the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh cycle tops near 95.80 on the back of the continuation of the rebound in US yields.

Sustaining further the momentum surrounding the dollar, US headline Retail Sales surprised to the upside in October after expanded at a monthly 1.7%, while Core sales also rose above estimates 1.7%. Further data for October saw the Industrial Production expanding 1.6% and Capacity Utilization rising 76.4%.

Next on the docket will be the speech by ECB's Lagarde and US Business Inventories, the NAHB Index and TIC Flows.

EUR/USD levels to watch

So far, spot is down 0.31% at 1.1332 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1498 (10-day SMA) followed by 1.1556 (20-day SMA) and finally 1.1609 (weekly high Nov.9). On the other hand, a break below 1.1329 (2021 low Nov.16) would target 1.1185 (monthly low Jul.1 2020) en route to 1.1168 (low Jun.19 2020).