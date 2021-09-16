EUR/USD drops to 3-day lows around 1.1790, focus on Lagarde, data

- EUR/USD loses the grip and breaks below the 1.1800 level.
- EMU’s Balance of Trade comes up next in the domestic calendar.
- Retail Sales, Claims, the Philly Index will be in the limelight later.
The single currency loses some momentum and drags EUR/USD to fresh 3-day lows in the. 1.1790 region on Thursday.
EUR/USD looks offered ahead of ECB, US data
EUR/USD leaves behind Wednesday’s retracement and comes under renewed downside pressure in response to the moderate recovery in the dollar.
The pair’s breach of the 1.1800 key support comes amidst the pick-up in yields of the German 10-year Bunds and the US 10-year benchmark note to -0.30% and 1.31%, respectively.
In the domestic calendar, the Balance of Trade figures in the broader Euroland are due later ahead of the participation by Chairwoman C.Lagarde in the “HEC Talks in Paris.
Very interesting docket across the Atlantic includes Retail Sales, the usual weekly Claims and the regional manufacturing gauge tracked by the Philly Fed. In addition, Business Inventories comes up next followed by monthly TIC Flows.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD succumbs to the selling pressure and breaks below 1.1800 against the backdrop of a moderate bullish attempt in the dollar. With the ECB’s dovish “recalibration” now in the rear-view mirror, investors now seem to have shifted the attention back to inflation fears and the progress of the Delta variant, which, coupled with the Fed’s taper speculations, are expected keep spot under scrutiny for the time being.
Key events in the euro area this week: Balance of Trade, Lagarde’s speech (Thursday) – EMU Final August CPI (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and pace of the vaccination campaign. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. German elections in September could bring some political jitters to the scenario. Investors’ shift to European equities in the wake of the pandemic could lend extra oxygen to the single currency. ECB tapering speculations.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.21% at 1.1789 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1909 (monthly high Sep.3) followed by 1.1932 (100-day SMA) and finally 1.2000 (psychological level). On the other hand, a break below 1.1770 (weekly low Sep.13) would target 1.1704 (monthly low Mar.31) en route to 1.1663 (2021 low Aug.20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.18 ahead of Lagarde, US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.18 as a worsening market mood benefits the safe-haven dollar. ECB President Lagarde is set to speak later on. US Retail Sales are projected to show another month of falls.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.38 ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, down from higher levels, as concerns about global growth weigh on sentiment. The UK government reshuffle had no impact on markets. US retail sales are eyed.
Gold: Break below $1,780 will shift the bias back in favour of the bears
Gold witnessed fresh selling on Wednesday and reversed the previous day's positive move to one-week tops, triggered by the softer US CPI report. A weaker dollar failed to impress bulls or lend any support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Bitcoin scales higher, taking altcoins with it
Bitcoin price sliced through crucial barriers, eyeing a retest of $52,920. Ethereum price vies to climb higher as bulls lock in on $4,000. Ripple price manages to hold above $1.05 support as bulls resurface.
US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?
The US Census Bureau will publish the Retail Sales report for August on Thursday, September 16, at 1230 GMT. Following July's contraction of 1.1%, investors expect sales to decline by 0.8% in August.