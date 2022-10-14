- EUR/USD erases Thursday’s gains, losing 0.53% on Friday.
- US Consumer Sentiment improved, though Retail Sales slowed down.
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Break above the 20-day EMA, the major could challenge 0.9800; otherwise, it could test the YTD low.
The EUR/USD losses its grip around the 20-day EMA and edges lower as the North American session progresses, amidst a firm US dollar, following the release of a US hot inflation report on Thursday, while mixed US economic data, and hawkish Fed commentary, bolstered the buck. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 0.9724.
Friday’s price action witnessed the EUR/USD opening around the highs of the day of 0.9808, above the 20-day EMA, but buyers unable to hold the fort paved the way for further losses.
EUR/USD falls despite weaker US Retail Sales; consumer sentiment improved
The US Commerce Department reported that Retail Sales stagnated in September, with figures coming at 0% MoM, below estimates of 0.2%, while on an annual based, decelerated even further, from 9,15% to 8.41%, reflecting the shock of Fed’s monetary policy.
Later, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment improved steadily in October, as the index jumped to 59.8 from 58.6., though inflation expectations were upward revised, with prices foreseen to rise 5.1% from 4.7%.
The data barely moved the EUR/USD, though Fed speaking, boosted the greenback. Fed’s Geroge, Daly, and Cook reiterated that inflation is too high and that monetary policy needs to be restrictive for longer to tackle inflation. Daly added that she estimates the Federal funds rate (FFR, peaking at 4.50-5.0%, while Lisa Cook expressed that the Fed should avoid a “stop and go” approach to raising interest rates.
Aside from this, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted recessions in Italy and Germany in 2023. Therefore, if it looked gloomier, the Eurozone scenario now looks even worse. Eurozone data revealed in the European session saw Spain’s inflation heightening less than estimates, while France’s data followed suit.
Some ECB speakers crossed wires. ECB’s Vasle said 75 bps in October and December might be appropriate, while ECB’s Centeno added that the ECB must be “tough” on inflation while suggesting that QT discussions should be pushed to the following year.
EUR/USD Price Forecast
The EUR/USD daily chart illustrates the major stalled at the 20-day EMA, which exacerbated a fall towards the 0.9720 area. Key support lies at 0.9700, which, once cleared, could open the door for YTD low re-test at 0.9535. On the flip side, if the EUR/USD reclaims 0.9786, the major could challenge 0.9800.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD looks to stabilize above 1.1200 in volatile day
GBP/USD managed to recover above 1.1200 during the American trading hours as investors digested the latest political headlines from the UK. Truss confirmed the U-turn on the corporate tax increase and announced Jeremy Hunt is appointed as the new finance minister.
EUR/USD eases ahead of the weekly close as risk-off leads
EUR/USD peaked at 0.9771 following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US. Retail Sales remained virtually unchanged in September but the 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectation of the UoM's survey climbed to 2.9% from 2.7%. Dollar advances as stocks slide, reflecting a dismal mood.
Gold stays deep in red below $1,650 as US yields push higher
Gold is having a difficult time staging a rebound and trading deep in negative territory below $1,650. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day at 4% following the consumer sentiment and retail sales data from the US, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price witnesses a massive surge in volatility after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. An initial drop in price is later taken over by buyers, resulting in a sharp move to the upside.
Tesla rises as markets stage massive recovery
Tesla (TSLA) followed markets in making a sharp u-turn and reversing higher on Thursday following another hot CPI report from the US. Tesla shares closed up 2% at $221.72.