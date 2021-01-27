EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as ECB sources hint at potential rate cut

- EUR/USD dropped below 1.2100 in recent trade, down from the 1.2150 area during Asia Pacific trade.
- Dovish ECB commentary and USD strength amid a risk-off tone ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting has weighed.
Dovish ECB commentary and a stronger US dollar amid a broadly risk-off market tone in the run-up to Wednesday’s FOMC meeting has weighed on EUR/USD; the pair recently dropped below the 1.2100 mark and is currently stabilising in the 1.2075 area, down about 0.7% or 80 pips on the day and well below Asia Pacific highs of around the 1.2150 mark.
Technical selling has also exacerbated the euro’s woes; the pair dropped below a short-term uptrend linking the 18, 20 and 26 January lows in the early part of the European trading session and the bears have been looking for a test of the monthly lows of just above 1.2050, a level which for now remains elusive.
Dovish ECB drives euro downside
The ECB has signaled what could turn out to be an important dovish shift in their monetary policy stance; early during the European session, ECB Governing Council Member Klaas Knot who is typically one of the more hawkish members at the bank made dovish remarks in which he said that the ECB has the necessary tools, including further rate cuts, to prevent any further strengthening of the EUR.
Meanwhile, not long ago, ECB sources cited by Bloomberg said that ECB officials reportedly think that markets are underestimating the odds that the bank might cut interest rates and policymakers at the bank are said to agree that such stimulus remains a viable option. The EUR has thus seen selling pressure on Wednesday’s as money markets reprice interest rate expectations towards the greater possibility of an ECB rate cut at the bank’s next meeting.
Other fundamental considerations
Risk-off flows into the US dollar are another key factor contributing to EUR/USD’s decline on Wednesday; despite all the dovish ECB stuff, EUR/USD is actually not even the worst-performing USD major on the day, with more risk-sensitive AUD/USD and NZD/USD both underperforming it.
In terms of why markets are risk-off, equity downside appears to be leading the dance. As to why stocks are lower, market commentators are citing a combination of Covid-19 lockdown, travel restriction and new variant concerns, fears of potential EU vaccine protectionism and profit-taking amid fears that, amid all the retail-driven speculative mania being seen in small-cap stock prices, the broader equity market might be in bubble territory.
Meanwhile, softer than expected February German GfK Consumer Sentiment and January French Consumer Confidence numbers are unlikely to be helping EUR’s cause. Bearish impulses are also likely emanating from signs that the French are mulling tougher lockdowns and tighter border controls and a downbeat economic forecast from the German DIW Economic Institute (they see the German economy shrinking 3% QoQ in Q1 2021). Mixed US Durable Goods data for December hardly had an impact on the price action.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds just above 1.21 on dovish ECB comments and ahead of Fed
EUR/USD has been extending its decline after ECB member Knot said that the bank may counter euro appreciation. US Durables Goods Orders rose a modest 0.2%, missing expectations and further fueling the dismal mood. Eyes now on Fed’s announcement.
GBP/USD pierces 1.3700 on run to safety
GBP/USD is trading below 1.37, off the recent multi-year high. The UK's vaccine campaign continues at full speed, but it is unclear if the lockdown will be easing. Demand for the greenback weighs ahead of Fed.
Gamestop (GME): Why is it moving everything else?
Gamestop (GME) is the phenomenon of 2021 so far. The move in Gamestop may have far-reaching consequences for the future operation of the stock market. The retail investor can no longer be ignored.
Bitcoin sifts grain from chaff ahead of trailblazing takeoff to $40,000
Cryptoassets across the board are stuck in red, unable to shake off the selling pressure. Moreover, some like Bitcoin have not recovered from last week's dips. Meanwhile, the week's pacemakers such as Ethereum and Uniswap seem to have slowed down their uptrends.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.