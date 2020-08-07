EUR/USD drops as Sino-US tensions overshadow upbeat China exports

- EUR/USD dips as losses in US stock futures lifts greenback.
- President Trump orders the banning of Chinese social media apps.
- SIno-US tensions overshadow the surge in Chinese exports, weigh over riskier assets.
Focus on Sino-US tensions
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1826
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|1.1878
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1613
|Daily SMA50
|1.1399
|Daily SMA100
|1.1144
|Daily SMA200
|1.1103
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1916
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1818
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1642
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1185
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1879
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1856
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1825
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1772
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1726
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1923
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1969
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2022
