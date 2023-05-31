EUR/USD dips to fresh 2-month lows near 1.0660

- EUR/USD resumes the decline and retests 1.0670/60.
- The greenback appears well bid and weighs on the risk complex.
- Germany Unemployment Rate held steady at 5.6% in May.
Sellers remain well in control of the sentiment around the European currency and now force EUR/USD to drop to 2-month lows near 1.0660 on Wednesday.
EUR/USD weaker on USD-buying, risk-off
EUR/USD extends the sell-off to multi-week lows in the proximity of the 1.0660 region amidst the stronger dollar and in response to disheartening prints from the Chinese calendar earlier on Wednesday.
Indeed, poor prints from the Chinese manufacturing and services sectors reinforce the idea of an uneven recovery in that economy and pour cold water over investors’ expectations of a rapid rebound.
Also failing to lend some support to the single currency appear comments from ECB Board member M. Müller, who advocated for at least two more (25 bps) rate hikes. In addition, he deemed "probably too optimistic" the idea of rate cuts early in 2024. His colleague L. de Guindos also argued that markets are absorbing QT in a positive and smooth way.
In the domestic docket, France’s flash Inflation Rate is expected to have contracted 0.1% MoM in May and risen 5.1% YoY. In Germany, the Unemployment Change increased by 9K people in May, and the Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 5.6%. Later in the session, advanced German inflation figures will also take centre stage, along with the participation of President C. Lagarde in a Q&A session with students.
In the US, MBA Mortgage Applications are due along with the Fed’s Beige Book and speeches by FOMC members Harker, Jefferson, and Bowman.
What to look for around EUR
The sell-off in EUR/USD appears unabated and revisits the 1.0660 region, or 2-month lows, on Wednesday.
In the meantime, the pair’s price action is expected to closely mirror the behaviour of the US Dollar and will likely be impacted by any differences in approach between the Fed and the ECB with regards to their plans for adjusting interest rates.
Moving forward, hawkish ECB speak continues to favour further rate hikes, although this view appears to be in contrast to some loss of momentum in economic fundamentals in the region.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Unemployment Change, Unemployment Rate, Flash Inflation Rate, ECB Lagarde (Wednesday) – Germany Retail Sales/Final Manufacturing PMI, EMU Final Manufacturing PMI, Flash Inflation Rate, ECB Lagarde, ECB Accounts (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle in June and July (and September?). Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is losing 0.66% at 1.0663 and faces initial contention at 1.0600 (round level) seconded by 1.0516 (low March 15) and finally 1.0481 (2023 low January 6). On the upside, a break above 1.0813 (100-day SMA) would target 1.0881 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.1000 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0650 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0650 in European trading. Dismal China's Manufacturing PMI and pre-US debt deal vote anxiety support the safe-haven US Dollar while markets pare ECB rate hike bets after softer French inflation data. German inflation data, Fedspeak and US House vote eyed.
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2350 amid firmer US Dollar
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2350 in the European session. Markets stay jittery amid China growth worries and ahead of the US House vote on the debt deal. Hawkish Fed's Mester underpins the ongoing US Dollar upsurge. More Fedspeak in focus.
Gold price rebound eyes $1,990 and US factors
Gold Price picks up bids to refresh intraday high as buyers cheer a two-day winning streak, after refreshing the lowest levels in 10 weeks. In doing so, the XAU/USD fails to justify the latest rebound in the DXY but aptly cheers the downbeat Treasury bond yields.
BTC bulls recovery plan targets $30,000 as bears exhaust
Bitcoin action slows down, allowing bears to doubt their strength. As more time elapses, the chances of bulls taking over control of BTC become more likely. A spillover effect would be noticeable in Ethereum and Ripple prices.
Risk off flow into month end
We had warned against the market wanting to get overly excited about the news of a US debt ceiling deal that was always going to get done. And now that this reality is coming to fruition, it’s back to focusing on the market drivers where investors need to focus.