EUR/USD dips below 1.20 on Coeure's jawboning

EUR/USD dips below 1.20 on Coeure's jawboningBy Omkar Godbole
EUR/USD came under a moderate selling pressure after ECB's Coeure said the monetary policy will remain accomodative for longer.
Coeure talked about subdued inflationary pressures and expressed concerns regarding the unwarranted tightening of the financial conditions caused by a strong Euro. Consequently, the EUR/USD pair dropped to a session low of 1.1993.
However, the selling pressure is not intense and appears to have stalled around 1.1995. Moreover, this looks like a half hearted attempt by Coeure to jawbone the EUR as the policy maker also said that the strong Euro may have less impact on growth.
Attentions today will likely remain on broader market sentiment as the domestic macroeconomic docket offers little to spark direction.
Options data discussed here, suggests the investors have hedged for a potential technical correction in EUR/USD.
EUR/USD Technical Levels
The immediate support is seen at 1.1969 [1-hour 100-MA] ahead of 1.1935 [1-hour 200-MA] and 1019 [zero figure]. On the other hand, a break above 1.2022 [1-hour 50-MA] would open doors for 1.2060 [Sep 7 high] and 1.2092 [previous day's high].
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.