- EUR/USD pauses two-day downtrend but holds lower grounds inside fortnight-long trading range.
- Hawkish ECBspeak contrasts mixed comments from Fed policymakers, strong US inflation keep bears hopeful.
- ECB’s Lagarde, de Guindos teased end of asset purchases in early Q3, indirectly suggest July rate hike.
- US PPI for April could justify 75 bps Fed rate hike calls, could propel USD towards fresh multi-year high.
EUR/USD stays on the back foot around the intraday low, keeping the two-week-old trading range, as it defends the 1.0500 threshold heading into Thursday’s European session. That being said, the major currency pair refrains from stretching the previous two-day downtrend as Euro bulls brace for a return after a long time, despite the recovery being at the nascent stage.
The regional currency seemed to rely on the recently hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers. Multiple European Central Bank (ECB) officials, including President Christine Lagarde and Vice President Luis de Guindos, flagged fears of inflation while also fueling calls for the July rate hike. ECB’s Lagarde said, “My expectation is that APP should be concluded early in Q3; followed by a rate hike that could come just ‘a few weeks’ later.” On the same line was ECB Vice President de Guindos who said that inflation is likely to remain at the 4%-5% range at the end of the year in the eurozone. “The debt-buying programme, the Asset Purchase Programme (APP), is likely to stop in July, de Guindos further added per Reuters.
Also keeping the EUR/USD buyers hopeful are the signals from the options market. The one-month risk reversal (RR), the ratio of calls to puts, prints the biggest daily figures in a week while also bracing for the heaviest weekly jump in two months, per the latest data from Reuters. The daily and weekly RR are 0.263 and 0.413 respectively.
On a different page, the US dollar struggles to cheer firmer inflation numbers, despite the latest uptick near a 20-year high, as policymakers have recently stepped back from bold calls. During early Thursday in Asia, the previously hawkish Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis James Bullard mentioned that he ''won't emphasize single inflation report too much but inflation is more persistent than many have thought.''
Elsewhere, covid woes and softer yields seem to underpin a mixed session, which in turn keep the markets directed towards the US dollar buying, amid hopes of the Fed’s 70 bps rate hike.
Having witnessed a whipsaw move in the US inflation and speeches from ECB policymakers, EUR/USD traders eye monthly prints of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for April, expected 10.7% YoY versus 11.2% prior. Should the factory-gate inflation also portray the increasing price pressure the hawkish Fed chatters could help the USD to renew its 20-year high.
Technical analysis
A downward sloping trend line from March 31, around 1.0560 by the press time, restricts the immediate upside of the EUR/USD prices. On the contrary, bears need validation from 1.0480 to prosper on the charts.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0515
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.0513
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0649
|Daily SMA50
|1.0846
|Daily SMA100
|1.1084
|Daily SMA200
|1.1329
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0577
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0502
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0642
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0483
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1076
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0471
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0531
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0548
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0484
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0455
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0409
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.056
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0606
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0635
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
