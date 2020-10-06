EUR/USD could drop to 1.13 by year-end - Eurizon SLJ

Analysts at Eurizon SLJ, a London-based asset management company, foresee EUR/USD falling to 1.13 by the year-end, as the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to boost easing in response to the low and declining inflation trend, according to market observer Holger Zschaeptiz.

Eurozone core consumer price index declined to a record low of 0.2% in September. The second quarter's sharp fall in Eurozone labor compensation suggests the core inflation reading could fall further.

The currency pair is currently trading near 1.1790, having risen from 1.1706 to 1.1798 on Monday.