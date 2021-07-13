EUR/USD comes under pressure around 1.1850

- EUR/USD adds to Monday’s losses near 1.1850.
- Final German CPI came in at 0.4% MoM, 2.3% YoY in June.
- Markets now look to US inflation figures in June.
The single currency remains in the negative territory in the first half of the week, motivating EUR/USD to gyrate around the mid-1.1800s for the time being.
EUR/USD now looks to US data
EUR/USD loses ground for the second session in a row on Tuesday, coming under renewed downside pressure after being rejected once again from the area of recent tops near 1.1880.
In the meantime, yields of the German 10-year Bund remain side-lined around the -0.30% level, tracking the developments in the bond markets overseas.
On Monday, ECB’s De Guindos reiterated that the recovery in the region stays firm, while he noted that inflation is expected to remain high in the next months and suggested that the central bank’s forward guidance will be discussed next week.
In the domestic docket, German final inflation figures saw the CPI rising 0.4% MoM in June and 2.3% from a year earlier.
In the US data space, attention will be on the June’s CPI, seconded by the NFIB Index and the API’s report.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD has managed well to bounce off recent lows in the 1.1780 region, just above the key 2020-2021 support line. Price action around spot, in the meantime, is expected to exclusively follow dollar dynamics, particularly as investors continue to adjust to the latest FOMC gathering, when the Committee opened the door to tapering the QE programme sooner than anticipated. In addition, support for the European currency in the form of auspicious results from fundamentals in the bloc now appears somewhat mitigated considering recent data, although the investors’ morale remains high amidst the persistent optimism surrounding a strong rebound in the economic activity in the second half of the year.
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU Industrial Production (Wednesday) – EMU Final June CPI (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and pace of the vaccination campaign. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. German elections. Investors’ shift to European equities in the wake of the pandemic.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.13% at 1.1843 and a breakdown of 1.1781 (monthly low Jul.7) would target 1.1762 (78.6% Fibo of the November-January rally) and route to 1.1704 (2021 low Mar.31). On the other hand, the next up barrier emerges at 1.1895 (weekly high Jul.6) followed by 1.1975 (weekly high Jun.25) and finally 1.2001 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1850 on dovish Lagarde's comments
EUR/USD is testing lows near 1.1850, changing its course from 11875, as ECB President Lagarde once again pours cold waters on hawkish expectations. The US dollar rebounds amid a cautios market mood, ahead of the critical US inflation data.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3900 as USD rebounds
GBP/USD is retreating towards 1.3850, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid tepid risk sentiment. NI unionists convey dislike over post-Brexit trade barriers. UK PM Johnson expresses caution. Covid updates, US CPI awaited.
Gold pares gains above $1,800 on USD rebound
Gold’s recovery lack follow-through around $1,810 heading into Tuesday’s European session. The market’s sentiment remains mildly optimistic, backing the gold buyers. However, the recent uptick in the US dollar seems to test the metal’s upside momentum. US CPI-eyed.
Binance key payments partner Clear Junction suspends deposits and withdrawals
Challenges continue to arise as Binance faces another payments processor that has decided to halt processing transactions for the leading cryptocurrency exchange.
US Consumer Price Index June Preview: Has inflation peaked?
In June, the monthly CPI increase is forecast to drop to 0.5% from 0.6% in May and 0.8% in April. The annual CPI rate is projected to slip to 4.9% from 5% in May. Ebbing base effect will uncover shortage driven price gains. Markets will attend to CPI but not trade results.