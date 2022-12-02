- EUR/USD clinches fresh 6-month tops near 1.0550 on Friday.
- Germany’s trade surplus widened to €6.9B in October.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls will take centre stage later in the session.
The European currency now comes under some mild pressure and motivates EUR/USD to retreat to the 1.0520 region following earlier peaks near 1.0550 on Friday.
EUR/USD alternates gains with losses ahead of US data
EUR/USD now struggles to keep the strong weekly rebound well and sound above the 1.0500 hurdle soon after hitting new 6-month highs near 1.0550.
In the meantime, the continuation of the decline in the dollar continues to underpin the upbeat momentum in the pair, which gathered extra steam after surpassing the critical 200-day SMA (1.0365) and the 10-month line around 1.0410.
The daily improvement in the pair is also accompanied by another decline in the German 10-year bund yields, this time breaking below the 1.80% level, an area last seen back in early October.
Earlier in the domestic docket, Germany’s trade surplus increased to €6.9B in October (from €3.7B).
Moving forward, the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls for the month of November (200K exp.) will take centre stage seconded by the Unemployment Rate (3.7% exp.). In addition, Chicago Fed C.Evans is also due to speak.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD manages to extend the rally to the vicinity of 1.0550, or multi-month peaks, amidst persistent optimism in the risk complex and intense weakness in the dollar ahead of US Payrolls.
In the meantime, the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, the impact of the energy crisis on the region and the Fed-ECB divergence. In addition, markets repricing of a potential pivot in the Fed’s policy remains the exclusive driver of the pair’s price action for the time being.
Back to the euro area, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the bloc emerges as an important domestic headwind facing the euro in the short-term horizon.
Key events in the euro area this week: ECB Lagarde, Germany Balance of Trade (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is losing 0.05% at 1.0520 and a breach of 1.0365 (200-day SMA) would target 1.0330 (weekly low November 28) en route to 1.0222 (weekly low November 21). On the upside, there is an initial hurdle at 1.0548 (monthly high December 2) ahead of 1.0614 (weekly high June 27) and finally 1.0773 (monthly high June 27).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0550 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.0550 in the European trading hours. The Euro seems to find some comfort from ECB President Lagarde's remarks while the US Dollar resumes its downside, tracking the renewed weakness in USD/JPY. US NFP awaited.
USD/JPY slides below 134.00, focus shifts to US NFP
USD/JPY is extending the sell-off below the 134.00 level, as the Japanese Yen resumes its uptrend amid narrowing policy divergence between the Fed and the BoJ. The US Dollar remains on the back foot ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls release.
Gold price recaptures $1,800 amid renewed USD weakness, US NFP eyed
Gold price is resuming its uptrend above $1,800, as bulls regain momentum amid renewed weakness in the US Dollar ahead of the US employment data. Gold price needs a weekly close above 200 Daily Moving Average to unleash further upside.
FTX exchange collapse, loss of $3.1 billion could have been avoided on one condition
FTX exchange, founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF), has consistently made headlines over the past month for its liquidity crisis and triggering a collapse in the crypto ecosystem.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Dollar selling opportunity? Low expectations to trigger temporary bounce Premium
A flashback to 2019 just before 2022 ends? The last NFP release is set to show a pre-pandemic level of job gains, around 200,000. Or maybe lower. I expect another positive surprise – triggering a temporary Dollar bounce.