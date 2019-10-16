EUR/USD clings to daily gains in the mid-1.10s

- Upside in EUR/USD remains limited by 1.1060/65.
- US Retail Sales came in on the soft side in September.
- Fed’s Beige Book coming up next.
The single currency keeps the upbeat mood in the middle of the week, with EUR/USD managing to reverse Tuesday’s test of the 1.0990 region and return to the mod-1.10s, where it is currently consolidating.
EUR/USD bolstered by weak USD, risk-on trends
The pair is advancing for the second session in a row on Wednesday, leaving behind the pessimism at the beginning of the week and always tracking the renewed selling bias surrounding the buck and Brexit developments.
Spot has also found extra legs on the poor results from US Retail Sales for the month of September. In fact, headlines sales unexpectedly contracted 0.3% inter-month and core sales dropped 0.1%, also coming in short of estimates.
EUR, in the meantime, remains vigilant on market chatter regarding the potential fiscal stimulus in Germany as well as volatile headlines coming from the Brexit negotiations that directly impact on the mood in the risk-complex.
What to look for around EUR
The corrective upside remains well in place for the time being although well capped by the 1.1060 region amidst alternating mood in the risk trends and a steady performance from the Greenback. Looking at the broader picture, the relentless slowdown in the region does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the bearish view on the single currency in the longer run. On another front, the Brexit process and its impact on the risk-associated complex is also affecting the price action around the pair while sporadic rumours of German fiscal stimulus also add volatility to the market.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.10% at 1.1043 and faces the next barrier at 1.1062 (monthly high Oct.11) seconded by 1.1109 (monthly high Sep.13) and finally 1.1139 (100-day SMA). On the flip side, a break below 1.0984 (21-day SMA) would target 1.0879 (2019 low Oct.1) en route to 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward highs after dismal US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050 as the dollar loses ground amid poor data. Retail sales missed on most measures with the control group remaining flat. Optimism about Brexit also keeps the euro bid.
GBP/USD soars to five-month high on hopes for a Brexit deal
GBP/USD is trading above 1.28, the highest since May. Reports suggest that the DUP removed its objection to parts of the Brexit deal. Intense talks continue in Brussels and London. US retail sales missed expectations.
USD/JPY consolidates Tuesday's gains, trades around 108.70 ahead of US data
Market mood turns sour amid Brexit uncertainty on Wednesday. US Dollar Index stays relatively calm below 98.50. Coming up: September retail sales data from the United States (US).
Gold jumps to session tops, around $1490 level
Gold jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1490 region in the last hour and has now recovered a major part of the overnight downfall.
Bitcoin bulls surrender $8,000, more pain ahead
The cryptocurrency market is in the tailspin. Bitcoin's collapse below critical $8,000 triggered a host os sell-orders and affected the momentum of all major altcoins as well.