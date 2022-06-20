  • EUR/USD has jumped above 1.0520 as weakness in the DXY has supported the risk-sensitive currencies.
  • A bullish open drive session in the asset will keep the shared currency bulls in the dominant position.
  • The US MI numbers are expected to display a vulnerable show.

The EUR/USD pair is advancing swiftly higher in the Asian session and has surpassed 1.0520 as the US dollar index (DXY) has lost its grip. The pair has displayed a bullish open drive session as the asset is scaling higher right from the first auction order. On a broader note, the major witnessed a corrective move after failing to cross the psychological resistance of 1.0600. Now, a rebound has been witnessed in the counter, which looks firmer and is expected to add significant gains.

In today’s session, the DXY has witnessed a steep fall right from the open and a downside move has been recorded after oscillation in a 104.62-104.72 range. The DXY is underperforming despite the hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers.

Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester in her interview with CBS News on Sunday dictated that the price pressures won’t get trimmed overnight. It will take a period of two years but will get back to its neutral state. The Unemployment Rate may increase to 4.00-4.2% and the Fed could dictate one more 75 basis points (bps) rate hike in July.

This week, the focus will remain on the Purchase Managers Index (PMI numbers from the US and eurozone. The US Services PMI is seen extremely lower at 49.1 against the prior print of 53.2. While the eurozone Services PMI will shift lower to 55.5 vs. 56.1 reported earlier. The US Manufacturing PMI is expected to slip to 54.7 from the former figure of 55.7. While the eurozone Manufacturing PMI may land at 53.9, lower than the prior figure of 54.6.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.052
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.0502
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0638
Daily SMA50 1.0635
Daily SMA100 1.0888
Daily SMA200 1.117
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0561
Previous Daily Low 1.0445
Previous Weekly High 1.0601
Previous Weekly Low 1.0359
Previous Monthly High 1.0787
Previous Monthly Low 1.035
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0489
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0517
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0444
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0386
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0327
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.056
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0619
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0677

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

