EUR/USD charts longest weekly losing streak since November 2018

- EUR/USD has logged its longest weekly losing run in 14 months.
- An above-forecast German IFO Expectations index is needed to stave off deeper drop.
- The pair needs to retake a crucial ascending trendline to invalidate bearish pressures.
EUR/USD is looking weak, having charted its longest weekly losing streak since November 2018.
The pair fell 0.26% last week – the fourth straight weekly loss. A similar four-week losing streak was last observed in the four weeks to the second week of November 2018.
Dovish ECB
The single currency faced selling pressure last Thursday and violated the ascending trendline connecting Oct. 1 and Nov. 29 lows as the European Central Bank (ECB) was seen as more dovish than expected after President Lagarde said the risks to the economy are tilted to the downside.
On the following day, the German PMI number bettered estimates but failed to put a big under the common currency. All in all, EUR/USD is looking heavy at the start of the last week of January.
Focus on German IFO
Analysts at TD Securities are expecting the German IFO reading for January to hit the highest level since June 2019.
"We look for the headline business climate index to rise to 97.2 (mkt 97.0), its highest level since June, with a larger improvement in expectations than in the current situation," TD Securities' analysts said.
The common currency will likely pick up a strong bid if the expectations index beats estimates by a big margin, indicating a continued rebound in the German economy. That said, the short-term technical bias will remain bearish as long as prices trade below the ascending trendline, which was breached last Thursday.
At press time, EUR/USD is sidelined around 1.1028.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1028
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.1028
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1133
|Daily SMA50
|1.1103
|Daily SMA100
|1.1073
|Daily SMA200
|1.1132
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1062
|Previous Daily Low
|1.102
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1118
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1036
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1046
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1011
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0995
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0969
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1053
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1079
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1095
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defending 0.6800 amid Coronavirus contagion
AUD/USD remains heavy but manages to hold the 0.68 handle, as fears over China’s coronavirus outbreak dominate and kill the market’s risk appetite amid holiday-thinned thin trading.
USD/JPY: Off lows, but bearish gap remains unfilled
USD/JPY trims losses but is yet to fill the gap. The pair gapped lower at 108.89 in Asia from Friday's low of 109.17 and fell to 108.73, as the anti-risk yen picked up a bid on Coronavirus scare and on the US embassy attack in Baghdad.
US stock futures drop 1% on Coronavirus scare
US stock futures and crude oil are flashing red in Asia, while the anti-risk assets are better bid on fears China is struggling to tame coronavirus. The futures on the S&P 500 are currently down 1 percent at 3,259.
WTI hits 3.5-month low, weekly indicator turns bearish for first since Oct
WTI oil prices fell to $52.19 in early Asia to print the lowest level since Oct. 10. The black gold is currently trading at $52.90 per barrel, representing a 2.47% drop on the day. The oil benchmark has dropped by more than 19 percent.
GBP/USD registers three-day losing streak with eyes on BOE, Brexit
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.3050 amid fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak, hard Brexit. Tories fend off awkward details on Brexit, the EU warns the UK PM to not use the US trade deal for bargaining. Focus on Thursday’s BOE for fresh impulse.